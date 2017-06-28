Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Lancaster girl

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday evening for a 13-year-old Lancaster girl.

Shavon Le'Feye Randle was reportedly taken against her will by an unknown male who is in a white 4-door sedan with damage on rear passenger side panel.

Police said Randle was last heard from about 10 a.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement officials believe Randle is in grave danger.

Randle is a young black girl, 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, was last wearing a white t-shirt and blue basketball shorts.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Randle is asked to contact Lancaster PD at 972-218-2711.