Pilot ejects from fiery F-16 during takeoff

- A Texas Air National Guard was forced to eject from a fiery F-16 plane during takeoff at Ellington Airport at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. That pilot was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The incident caused a closure of the airport followed by a precautionary evacuation as a result of the investigation into the fire.

The Houston Fire Department released the following statement on Wednesday:

Ellington Field is currently under an evacuation after plane went down this afternoon. It was around 10:45 a.m. when crews responded to an F-16 on the ground. The pilot ejected and was taken to the hospital by military transport. The pilot is said to have minor injuries. The evacuation covers a 4000 square foot radius from the crash site and will last for the next 6 hours. According to 147th Attack Wing Public Affairs, there is no threat to any residents. Please forward all media inquiries to NORAD attention Captain Scott Miller 719-554-6889.

The jet has since been moved from where it first caught fire at the aviation facility.