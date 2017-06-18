Firefighters put out marijuana lab at a Motel 6

- Firefighters putting out a fire today in several rooms at a Motel 6 in South El Monte discovered what authorities believe was a "Honey Oil" marijuana extraction laboratory, where two suspects and a dog suffered burn injuries.



And investigators also believe another suspect, with possible injuries, might have left the location prior to their arrival, the Sheriff's Department reported.



One of the burn victims was a female, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. The condition of the burn victims, who were taken to an area hospital -- including the dog, to a veterinarian -- were not immediately known.



Firefighters dispatched at 12:37 a.m. to the Motel 6, 1228 N. Durfee Ave., reported that fire began on the bottom floor of the two-story structure, with some extension to the second floor. Firefighters had the fire out at 12:52 a.m.



Detectives from the sheriff's Arson Explosives Detail dispatched to the scene recovered some evidence that determined there was a possible "Honey Oil" marijuana extraction laboratory at the location, the Sheriff's Department reported.



"Additionally, police-related equipment was discovered at the location," according to a Sheriff's Department news statement. The estimated damage to the motel was approximately $80,000.



The Sheriff's Department asked anyone with information regarding the fire to call (323) 869-6874.

