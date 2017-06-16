Two girls shot on playground in Pill Hill neighborhood

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - Two girls have been shot on a school playground in the Pill Hill neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side.

The shooting happened at about 1:51 p.m. on a playground at Joseph Warren Elementary School at 9239 S. Jeffery Ave.

The girls, ages 7 and 13, were both taken to Comer's Children hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 7-year-old girl was shot in the right thigh and the 13-year-old was shot in the right hand.

Persons of interest are being questioned.