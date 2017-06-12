Barron Trump's "The Expert" shirt sells out in less than a day

When Barron Trump was photographed in a t-shirt with the words "The Expert" stitched into it, there were plenty available on the J. Crew website. Less than a day later, there are none in stock.

The youngest Trump moved into the White House officially on Sunday night, wearing the now-famous gray and blue ringer.

The shirt was previously available for $29.50 on J Crew's website. The "product details" section next to the shirt reads, "Whatever his skill set may be, this is the T-shirt that identifies him as the expert."

Imitations of the T-shirt have rapidly popped up online, as multiple versions of the shirt are available on teespring.com.

11-year-old Barron Trump and his mother, Melania moved into the White House Sunday after Barron completed the fifth grade in New York. In the fall, he will enroll in St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, MD. Barron Trump is the youngest of the president's five children.