Amber Alert: Boy kidnapped from town in Wisconsin, believed to be with dad who is armed

KNOWLTON, WISCONSIN (Fox 32 News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Jaiden Hunt, 8, who is believed to be with his father, Jamie Hunt. His dad is armed.



Jaiden was taken from the Township of Knowlton in Marathon County, which is west of Green Bay, Wisconsin.



Jaiden is described as a male, white, about 4′ tall, 45 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and silver or white shorts.



Jamie Hunt is described as a male, white, 5’9″ tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Hunt was last seen wearing a bright blue T-shirt with an image of a game controller with “Play me" written on it.



Hunt may be driving a 2004 Chrysler Town and Country van, purple with license plate 139YNU. The van has Star Wars Storm Troopers stickers on the driver’s side rear window, and a white paint transfer on the driver’s side from the front bumper to the rear.



if you have information call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200.