Married couple out on bond after indictment in Johnny Hernandez deadly fight

- The Harris County District Attorney has charged Terry Thompson and his wife, Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Chauna Thompson, in the death of Johnny Hernandez. The deputy and his wife turned themselves in on Thursday night. It was only a few hours that Deputy Chauna Thompson and her husband Terry Thompson spent at the jail before they were released. Neither of them commented on the murder charges. They're bond was set at $100, 000 each.

24-year-old Hernandez was urinating outside in the Denny's parking lot in northeast Harris County on May 28. when Terry drove up and confronted him, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The two men fought and Hernandez died days later in a hospital.

An attorney for someone who captured the incident on cell phone camera video released it on Monday.

The League of United Latin American Citizens released the following statement on Thursday:

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) District VIII is pleased with the Grand Jury’s decision to indict Terry and Shauna Thompson for murder.

The League will continue to maintain its engagement in this case as it now proceeds through the legal system.

Hundreds of family and friends of his gathered for a vigil for Hernandez on June 4.

"Amazing, it's a huge family and I'm so glad that everybody is getting together for this, because they are usually the ones that help everybody out and this time it's our turn to show them the support that they have always shown everybody else", says his cousin Wendy Maldonado.

Regardless of the rain on Sunday, people continued to arrive to the vigil, carrying posters that read "Justice For Johnny."

"We need justice to be served," says Jorge Lopez.

"He was always very calm, gentle, very caring, loving family guy," says Maldonado.

"It was not only damage to their family, it was damage to a community," says Lopez.