Suspect in custody after police chase through Long Beach, South Gate
A man was taken into custody Wednesday after leading law enforcement authorities on a chase in a pickup truck from South Gate to Monterey Park, police said.
The man surrendered about 8:45 a.m. after pulling into a business parking lot near the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway in Monterey Park.
The chase began about 8 a.m. and led into Long Beach and then into Montebello and Monterey Park. Authorities said the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon involving an AK-47 after reportedly pointing one at South Gate officers.
The chase began about 8 a.m. and led into Long Beach and then into Montebello and Monterey Park. Authorities said the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon involving an AK-47 after reportedly pointing one at South Gate officers.
At times, the suspect drove on the wrong side of the street, but he generally slowed at intersections and avoided oncoming traffic.
Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.