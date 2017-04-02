Downtown Phoenix experiencing 'busiest night in history' National News Downtown Phoenix experiencing 'busiest night in history' Downtown Phoenix is being tested tonight to see just how many people she can hold during the show of events going on in this area. Fox 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

Earlier this week Mayor Greg Stanton said this about this evening:

"It's probably going to be the busiest night in the history of downtown Phoenix."

It's day three of the March Madness Music Festival.

"I think it's awesome and I think it's great that they're having this and the community can get together and enjoy this nice day," said a concertgoer.

Last night, the free concert reached capacity around 7:30 p.m. and no one else was let in.

"I'm just hoping we get in and we don't get cut off at capacity," said a concertgoer.

So today, people are lining up early.

Today was also opening day for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"I've been to every opening day since I got back into the valley," said a fan.

It's a tradition for a lot of folks.

"For me, it's the start of spring. It's everything that's good about being here in Arizona," said a fan.

There's also Fan Fest, Phoenix Pride, Phoenix Symphony, and a Phoenix Suns game all taking place in or around downtown.