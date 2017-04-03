Assistant chief deputy constable shot, killed in Baytown

- Authorities say that Clint Greenwood, a Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy constable has been shot and killed in Baytown. Sterling High School is currently on lockdown. According to initial reports, the shooting occurred in the 700 block of West Baker Road, east of Garth Street. Sources now confirm that the deputy constable has died. Keep informed with new updates on this developing story.

The search is underway for the suspect. Baytown police are offering a $35,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and charging of a suspect. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to a $50,000 reward in the case with $10,000 from the Fallen Hero Project, $25,000 from the FBI, and $15,000 from a citizen. Governor Greg Abbot announced that the Office of the Governor's Criminal Justice Division is offering a reward of up to $15,000 in the case.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement on Monday:

My heart goes out to the family and friends of Assistant Chief Deputy Greenwood and the Harris County law enforcement community in the wake of this heinous murder. Texas is taking action to strengthen penalties for those brazen enough to commit crimes against law enforcement, and we will send a message that such vile acts will not be tolerated in the Lone Star State. I am confident the perpetrator of this despicable act will be apprehended and that the murderer will be met with swift justice.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick released the following statement on Monday:

Jan and I send our thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Assistant Chief Deputy Greenwood, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, during this very difficult time. Violence against our law enforcement officers must stop. Protecting our men and women in uniform continues to be a top priority for me and I will do whatever it takes to bring this latest assassin to justice.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released the following statement on Monday:

The thoughts and prayers of all Texans are with the family of Deputy Constable Clint Greenwood, who has died from a gunshot wound in Harris County. My office stands ready to assist in any way possible. This is a reminder to pray for and support all law enforcement officials in our state, especially at this time of grief.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office released the following statement on Monday:

The Harris County Sheriff's Office today is grieving the tragic death of Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood. Assistant Chief Greenwood faithfully served the Harris County community for more than 30 years in law enforcement, criminal prosecution and defense. The men and women of Harris County law enforcement will not rest until the perpetrator is brought to justice. “Thousands of men and women faithfully wear the badge of a Texas peace officer day in and day out in Houston and Harris County,” stated Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “They answer a high call to service for their fellow man. That was the call that Assistant Chief Clint Greenwood answered over decades of service. His bravery and sacrifice will not be forgotten and will not go unanswered.” Assistant Chief Greenwood began his career with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office in May of 1988. Greenwood spent nearly twenty years as a commissioned peace officer with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, over 4 years with the Harris County DA’s Office, and over 3 years as a member of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Command Staff. In January, Constable Sherman Eagleton selected Greenwood to serve as Assistant Chief in the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office released the following statement on Monday:

We grieve the death of Asst. Chief Clinton Greenwood, of the Precinct 3 Harris County Constable’s Office. He was murdered this morning outside the Harris County courthouse in Baytown. Greenwood previously served at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office as chief of the Civil Rights Division. He also previously served as a major at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. “We knew him as a lawyer, law-enforcement officer and colleague respected in every role,” District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “Our prayers are with his family.” The Baytown Police Department is leading the investigation of his death.

Baytown Mayor Stephen DonCarlos released the following statement on Monday: