Teacher accused of sex with student smiles in mugshot

A Texas high school teacher was grinning ear-to-ear for her mugshot after turning herself into police on Monday, accused of having sex with a male student.

Sarah Madden Fowlkes, 26, was suspended from her job as an anatomy and physiology teacher at Lockhart High School shortly after surrendering to police.

Fowlkes – who is also married – allegedly engaged in “sexual content with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire” of the 17-year-old boy. She turned herself in hours after celebrating her birthday with her husband, smiling widely in her mugshot.

An investigation into Fowlkes began on March 10 after a school administrator tipped off police.

“Their contact was of a sexual nature,” police said.

Lockhart schools superintendent Susan Bohn emailed Lockhart High School parents on Monday, notifying them of Fowlkes' arrest and suspension.

“Lockhart parents entrust their children to us every day, and it is something we do not take lightly. Student safety is the district’s most important priority,” Bohn said in a statement. “As soon as we learned of the report, we acted swiftly to involve law enforcement and CPS to conduct a thorough investigation. The district does not and will not tolerate any improper communication or contact between a teacher and child.”

Bohn said Fowlkes will not return to the school district. Fowlkes started working at Lockhart High School last September.

Fowlkes was booked into the Caldwell County Jail.

