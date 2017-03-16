Matthew Muller: Ex-lawyer gets 40 years federal prison in Denise Huskins kidnap case

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTVU) -- Matthew Muller, the disbarred Harvard-educated attorney accused of kidnapping a Vallejo woman was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison in court on Thursday. The lengthy prison sentence is in connection with the incident involving Denise Huskins.

Muller's attorney had been expected to ask for a 30-year sentence for his client, who the lawyer claims has bipolar disorder.

Muller previously told investigators that he was a U.S. Marine from 1995 to 1999. He said he suffered from "Gulf War illness and problems with psychosis" and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008.

He later attended Harvard University from 2003 to 2006 and earned a law degree, but was disbarred in Massachusetts in 2015.

The abduction happened between 3 and 5 a.m. on March 23, 2015, when Muller broke into the Mare Island home shared by Huskins and her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn.

Muller threatened the victims with a stun gun and a simulated firearm and ordered them to lie still while he bound, blindfolded and drugged them, prosecutors said.

After the sentencing Steve Reed, a spokesman for Muller's family, said he had visited Muller several times in jail and said Muller was taking his "meds".

Before Muller was arrested for the crime, Vallejo police accused Huskins and Quinn of faking the kidnapping and demanded an apology from them for wasting police resources.

The couple has sued the city of Vallejo, accusing police of publicly smearing the two after Huskins survived the ordeal. The suit is pending.