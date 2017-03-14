Mother in custody after allegedly stabbing infant daughter in University Park National News Mother in custody after allegedly stabbing infant daughter in University Park A 39-year-old woman allegedly stabbed and seriously injured her infant daughter Tuesday after getting into an argument with the baby's father in the University Park area, police said.

The attack occurred about 3:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Park Grove Avenue, according to Los Angeles police Officer Sal Ramirez.

The child's father arrived home and got into an argument with the woman, who stabbed the child, Ramirez alleged. The man disarmed her and called 911, he said, and she was taken into custody.

The 4- to 6-month-old baby was not conscious or breathing when firefighters arrived and took the infant to a hospital, where she was revived and was listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

The woman's name was not immediately released.

