Record storm? Blizzard Warning for NYC region

- The Northeast is bracing for winter's last hurrah — a blizzard expected to sweep the New York City region starting late Monday with a snowstorm could break March snowfall records. 20 inches are forecasted for Central Park. The highest March snowstorm on record for New York City was in 1888 when Central Park saw 21 inches of snow.

A state of emergency was set to go into effect across New York at midnight on Tuesday and last until Wednesday. Governor Cuomo said that 2,000 National Guard members, along with 5,000 state personnel, would be deployed for storm response.

New York City schools were closed for Tuesday ahead of the storm. Thousands of flights at airports across the East Coast were also canceled a day before the storm's arrival.

The governor warned that there could be a total shutdown of LIRR and MetroNorth train service during the storm but he said there were no plans to shut down the underground subway system in New York City. MTA service above ground was expected to be suspended at 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Non-essential state workers were being told not to report to work on Tuesday which means that many state services would not be available.

BREAKING: Snow totals are up. NYC & pink-shaded area to get 12-24 inches of snow. #SnowOnFOX pic.twitter.com/H6VsGhcIrj — Fox5NY (@fox5ny) March 13, 2017

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for New York City and surrounding areas of Long Island, Westchester County, Connecticut, and northeastern New Jersey from midnight Tuesday through midnight Wednesday.

Get ready for blizzard conditions tomorrow. Snow starts tonight after midnight with heavy snow for most of the day Tuesday. 🌬❄️@fox5ny pic.twitter.com/3byQFLPHu8 — Samantha Augeri (@SamanthaAugeri) March 13, 2017

In New York City, forecasters said the first snow is expected late Monday or just after midnight Tuesday, with up to 4 inches falling by dawn. Heavy snow the rest of the day could pile 20 inches more of white stuff, with sustained winds of about 25-35 mph and wind gusts of up to 55 mph.

Thousands of flights are canceled nationwide, with more than a thousand canceled in the New York are alone.

All New York City Public Schools are closed Tuesday, March 14.

"This would certainly be the biggest snowstorm of the 2017 winter season in New York City," said Faye Barthold, a weather service meteorologist based on Long Island.

On eastern Long Island and the Jersey Shore, a snowfall of 6-12 inches was forecast.

A strong winter storm is forecast to impact the East Coast beginning today. Are you prepared? https://t.co/2E4fUWxKrn #WinterSafety pic.twitter.com/TeRCFxwa1M — NWS (@NWS) March 13, 2017

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that he had not ruled out the possibility of a travel ban on Tuesday.

"At this moment we are not in that scenario, but that could change," said de Blasio.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that the New York State Emergency Operations Center will be activated Monday evening, with stockpiles of sandbags, generators, and pumps at the ready, as well as snow-removal vehicles and salt spreaders.

The New York City Department of Sanitation is taking similar action and also notifying additional workers to supplement staff if needed.

🚨 Blizzard and storm warnings effective for the entire state this evening. Tonight I will activate the state emergency operation center. pic.twitter.com/Epw5oiX7er — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 13, 2017

Once the nor'easter hits, motorists in New York state can call 511 or access www.511ny.org to check on road conditions and transit information.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority could cancel or delay buses, trains and subways.

"With (a) Nor’Easter coming, we’re anticipating substantial MTA service changes across subways, buses, Metro-North, LIRR," said Cuomo via Twitter.

Visit MTA.info for the latest update.

TRANSIT ALERT Keep this handy! @MTA 's Winter Weather Travel Guide w/ mass transit changes for incoming storm: https://t.co/Lc61t0Lr4g pic.twitter.com/7CLCixUuaB — Fox5NY (@fox5ny) March 13, 2017

The severe weather would arrive just a week after the region saw temperatures climb into the 60s. Sunny days and T-shirt-wearing temperatures made it seem like winter had made an early exit. But the chilly weather and snow some areas got Friday may prove to be just a teaser.

The biggest snowstorm on record for Central Park was just last year. Between January 22-24, 2016 a storm dumped 27.5" in the park.

With the Associated Press