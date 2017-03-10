Armed, barricaded person in San Francisco prompts shelter-in-place [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Police respond to an armed barricaded man on March 10, 2017 in the Mission District. National News Armed, barricaded suspect in San Francisco prompts shelter-in-place Police were urging residents to avoid parts of the Mission District in San Francisco Friday afternoon as officers responded to an armed barricaded person in the area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- Police were urging residents to avoid parts of the Mission District in San Francisco Friday afternoon as officers responded to an armed barricaded person in the area.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents and businesses in the area of Valencia Street between 16th and 17th streets as police sought to diffuse the situation. Police Sgt. Michael Andraychak said buildings in the area were evacuated as a safety precaution.

No injuries have been reported. The incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. in the 500 block of Valencia Street, police said. Police have called in hostage negotiators to help resolve the situation.

Sgt. Andraychak said the incident began when a pest control contractor was in the building spraying for vermin. The resident in the third-floor apartment brandished a weapon at the contractor, who fled from the scene and called police.

Officers said the occupant of the apartment is a "known suspect," suggesting that police have had a prior history with the person. Officials did not publicly identify the person.

Police said the person was confined to their apartment and they planned to remain on the scene until the person was in custody.

"Our priority is to bring this to a peaceful solution," Andraychak said.

All vehicular and pedestrian traffic on Valencia Street was halted as police responded to the scene. And San Francisco Municipal Railway service was disrupted during the incident.

A BART spokesman said the police activity was not impacting the transit agency's operations and BART trains were running normally.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.