Separated migrant child reunited with parents at LAX

- One of the thousands of children separated from their parents at the border by the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy has now been reunited with her family.

It was an emotional reunion at LAX's Terminal 4. 12-year-old Yoselin Yamileth Valasquez Alemengor, separated from her mother Perla suddenly were in each others arms.The daughter arrived from Corpus Christi, Texas, and the mother from Arizona.



It was tearful. The two separated under the Trump Administration's zero tolerance are represented by attorneys who argued that anyone who comes to America to seek asylum has the right to a hearing. And, it's expected that the two from Guatemala will have their moment in a courtroom in a few weeks in the District of Columbia.

