Round Rock police officer Charles Whites passes away from injuries

The Round Rock police officer who was injured while directing traffic on Sunday, February 25, 2018 has passed away. 19-year veteran Charles Whites was struck by a car while responding to a crash where a person was reportedly hit and killed earlier that day.

Officer Whites was taken to a hospital in serious condition following the accident.

"Today is a very tough day for the Round Rock Police Department. Today, we had our first officer that has died in the line of duty for over 70-years of our police department here in Round Rock. Officer Whites was a 19-year veteran of this police department. Very dedicated to this community, loved this community, loved working for this police department," said Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks

According to the Round Rock Police Department, Officer Whites was responding to a fatal car accident on I-35 that had left 25-year-old Amir Azad dead. Whites was struck by a car near Palm Valley Boulevard while directing traffic around that scene.

The driver who hit Whites, Raul Martinez, was arrested for intoxication assault.

He was charged and booked into the Williamson County Jail.

"For a 63-year-old officer to still be on the streets is amazing and the work that he did for this community is just a testament to what type of officer that officer Whites was. He will surely, surely be missed by not only this police department, but by this community," Banks said.

It is with a heavy heart that I announce that our brother, Round Rock Police Officer Charles Whites has succumb to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle while diverting traffic around an auto-ped fatality on Feb. 25, 2018. Pray for the Whites and the RRPD family! — Allen Banks (@ChiefAllenBanks) April 27, 2018

Officer Whites served the Round Rock community for 19 years as a patrol officer, field training officer, and SWAT negotiator. Charles Whites is survived by his wife and stepson.

The Round Rock Police Department will give Officer Whites a police escort from the Hospice Austin Christopher House to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, where he will be received by a Police Honor Wall around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 27, 2018. "We lost a hero today. We're going to be strong. We'll carry on, we'll cover his watch for him," said Banks.

More than 50 officers, EMS, Williamson County deputies and RRPD staff stood at attention in honor of fallen Officer Charles Whites. @fox7austin pic.twitter.com/g8PZcYpf3U — Natalie Martinez (@NatalieOnFOX7) April 27, 2018

"Our heart breaks for Connie and all of Charles' family," said Police Chief Allen Banks.

Details for the funeral will be released at a later date.