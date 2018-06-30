Paramedics turn into heroes after little girl's near-drowning

- Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue Firefighter-Paramedic Doug Higley was one of two heroes who got a little girl through a horrible ordeal Saturday.

The agency says the 3-year-old girl was pulled from the pool at Splash Harbor Waterpark in Indian Rocks Beach by an off-duty Sunstar Paramedics employee.

She was in respiratory arrest but he was able to successfully resuscitate her using CPR.

She was taken to the hospital, but due to emergency vehicle regulations, her parents had to drive separately.

That's when Higley took over. He sat with her until her parents arrived at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

"The patient is awake and doing well," Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue wrote on Facebook. "An amazing outcome for what is all too often a tragic one."