Officers hand out money to Covington residents

- The Covington Police Department was out and about in full force on Friday, showing their spirit just three days before Christmas.

Officers handed out $2,500 in cash to random people in increments of $50 at a time, to help people’s Christmas a little brighter.

One of those people was a mother heading into Goodwill. She was with her 9-month-old son. She said her son just got out of the hospital and that this is a huge help.

Officers said this was their way of wishing people happy holidays, saying thank you, and connecting with the community in a positive way.