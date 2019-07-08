Health officials are warning the public that an employee at an Atlanta-area fast food restaurant tested positive for hepatitis A.

News outlets report that the Gwinnett County Health Department says the person worked while ill from June 13-29 at the Wendy's at 165 Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville. A health department statement says it's possible the employee may have spread the illness to customers, though that would be rare.

