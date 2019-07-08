Martabius has been working with Kenika's manager for a while to give her the best surprise ever.
Now he'll be home for the holidays.
Health officials are warning the public that an employee at an Atlanta-area fast food restaurant tested positive for hepatitis A.
News outlets report that the Gwinnett County Health Department says the person worked while ill from June 13-29 at the Wendy's at 165 Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville. A health department statement says it's possible the employee may have spread the illness to customers, though that would be rare.
Public safety officials say there were 26 traffic deaths in Georgia during the holiday travel period surrounding the Fourth of July.
The state Department of Public Safety said in a news release Monday that the holiday travel period was 102 hours long, stretching from 6 p.m. Wednesday through midnight Sunday.
State troopers investigated 513 crashes across the state. Those left 307 people injured and 17 dead. The other nine fatalities were investigated by local law enforcement agencies.
Rockdale County investigators confirmed the identity of the 19-year-old man shot to death on the Fourth of July.
Aaron Huff, 19, was killed in the double shooting in the 3500 block of Tiffany Drive in Conyers around 3 p.m. Thursday. Huff’s mother and aunt spoke with FOX 5 News last week about the shooting. They said Huff did not live at the address, but was visiting.
