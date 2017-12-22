Marietta woman celebrating her 97th birthday on Christmas

- While most people will be gathering to sing Christmas carols on Dec. 25, one Marietta woman and her family will be singing a different tune.

"Happy Birthday!"

Margaret Christine Hall, who goes by Chris in honor of the holiday that she shares a date with, will be celebrating her 97th birthday with her friends and family and staff of the Atria Johnson Ferry senior living home.

Born on Christmas Day in 1920, Chris was the youngest of 10 children.

As the class of 1937 Powder Springs High School valedictorian, Chris has always talked about the importance of a good education.

"If you've got a good education, you can have a good life," she said.

Instead of going to college, Chris completed a secretarial course and lived with her widowed mother to help make ends meet. She eventually married and had one son, who went to the University of Georgia.

"Chris has a sharp wit and loves to make everyone in the room laugh," Atria Johnson Ferry Executive Director Brooke Munson said. "She keeps us all on our toes with her humor and get-up-and-go personality."

Chris also loves crossword puzzles.

When asked about her big day, Chris stayed humble.

"As I think about my 97 years, I've lived well and look forward to another year," she said.