By <a href="mailto:alexa.liacko@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/local-news/man-shot-with-his-own-gun-after-assaulting-ex-girlfriend">Alexa Liacko</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/local-news/man-shot-with-his-own-gun-after-assaulting-ex-girlfriend">FOX 5 News </a>
Posted Jul 13 2019 07:46AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 13 2019 07:41AM EDT
Updated Jul 13 2019 08:44AM EDT <strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Atlanta police are searching for a key piece of evidence in an early morning assault on Hank Aaron Drive in Southeast Atlanta. When they arrived, they found a man shot in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition.</p><p>APD discovered that he was shot after he assaulted his ex-girlfriend and pulled a gun on her. Police said that woman's family member came to defend her and got into a physical fight with the attacker.</p><p>The family member wrangled the gun away from the man and shot him in the chest.</p><p>Officers said this case took a bizarre turn when they asked for the gun and it was nowhere to be found. They had K-9 officers searching for the gun, but they have not recovered it yet. Police said they're worried the gun will get into the wrong hands and be used to hurt someone else.</p><p>The woman involved was taken to the hospital for injuries she got during the assault. She is expected to be okay.</p><p>The assailant will be facing charges once he is released from the hospital. More Local News Stories

Police searching for missing elderly East Point man
By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 13 2019 08:11AM EDT

East Point police are searching for an elderly man who went missing without his cell phone or necessary medication, and they're hoping you can bring him home safely.

Officials say Charlie Clearance Ellis was last seen around 7 a.m. Friday morning at the East Point home he shares with his sister.

Police believe Ellis left the home, located on the 2400 block of East Woodland Circle, to travel on foot to the store. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/13/EastPoint_CharlieEllis_071319_1563019904678_7520120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/13/EastPoint_CharlieEllis_071319_1563019904678_7520120_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/13/EastPoint_CharlieEllis_071319_1563019904678_7520120_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/13/EastPoint_CharlieEllis_071319_1563019904678_7520120_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/13/EastPoint_CharlieEllis_071319_1563019904678_7520120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police searching for missing elderly East Point man</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 08:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>East Point police are searching for an elderly man who went missing without his cell phone or necessary medication, and they're hoping you can bring him home safely.</p><p>Officials say Charlie Clearance Ellis was last seen around 7 a.m. Friday morning at the East Point home he shares with his sister.</p><p>Police believe Ellis left the home, located on the 2400 block of East Woodland Circle, to travel on foot to the store. He hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Bartow County woman hits bear with car, warns other drivers to 'be careful'
By Denise Dillon, FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 12 2019 10:58PM EDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 11:24PM EDT

A Bartow County woman had a terrifying encounter with a bear!

Tricia Boyles says she was driving home on GA-20 near Bells Ferry Road, when a bear came running down a hill right into the road.

"I seen something black and moving fast and I wasn't even sure what it was at first. It was right in front of me and there was nothing I could do," said Boyles.

Atlanta Humane Society takes in 19 dogs from Louisiana
By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 12 2019 11:08PM EDT
Updated Jul 13 2019 08:27AM EDT https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/Atlanta_Humane_Society_takes_in_19_dogs__0_7520221_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/Atlanta_Humane_Society_takes_in_19_dogs__0_7520221_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/Atlanta_Humane_Society_takes_in_19_dogs__0_7520221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Atlanta Humane Society takes in 19 dogs from Louisiana" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Atlanta Humane Society takes in 19 dogs from Louisiana</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 11:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 08:27AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div Ahead of Barry's arrival, the Atlanta Humane Society is taking in 19 dogs from Louisiana.

The animals traveled all day and got to the Humane Society's West Midtown location just a short time ago.

Organizers said adoptable animals are relocated from shelter facilities in the path of a storm in case of flooding and to open up space in the facility for the rush of stray or lost animals after the severe weather passes. 