Little boy gets Halloween surprise from LaGrange Police officers

- There were big smiles from a little boy who was going to dress up a police officer for Halloween.

Little Ziyon is just 3 years old. He ran into two LaGrange police officer over the weekend.

He told Corporal Hall and Officer Jones that he wanted to be just like them when he grew up.

Corporal Hall noticed Ziyon was missing an important piece of equipment.

So he went into the Dollar Tree store and bought Ziyon a toy gun to complete his uniform.

A happy Ziyon posed for a picture with the officer before heading off to the area Trunk or Treat event.