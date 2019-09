A late night take out order at a Duluth restaurant had several customers in shock when the receipt came out with a racial slur printed on it.

The restaurant owner at El Porton on Old Peachtree Road and the server who took the order said the whole situation is a misunderstanding. They said the order was placed for a group of people and the server did not know how to spell the name of "Nyjah," but instead the N-word was printed on the receipt Saturday night.

The server said the man who placed the order for his co-worker Nyjah spelled out the racial slur to him letter by letter.