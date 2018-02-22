Instant Pot flags cooker appliances due to melting issue

- A popular appliance maker is warning users to stop using some of their products due to a melting issue.

‎Instant Pot‎ flagged some of its Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker line after reports of the unit overheating and resulting in the melting of some of the underside of the appliance.

The company, on a Facebook page, told customers who may have purchased that particular line with batch codes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746 to stop using the device immediately. The company said they will provide consumers with a plan to replace the cooker within the next week.

Instant Pot said the batch code is located at the bottom right of the label and is 4-digits long.

They said they are working with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission on the issue. No injuries or damage to anything outside the unit have been reported.

Anyone with further information is asked to call their customer care team at 1-800-828-7280 and then hit 2 when prompted.