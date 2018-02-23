White House on lockdown after driver strikes barrier, Secret Service says
WASHINGTON - The White House has been put on lockdown after a vehicle struck a security barrier on Friday, according to officials.
The U.S. Secret Service said the vehicle struck the barrier near the White House at 17th Street NW and E Street NW.
Officials said the vehicle did not breach the barrier. Authorities said a woman was apprehended.
The Secret Service said no law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. The Secret Service said no shots were fired during the incident.
