White House on lockdown after driver strikes barrier, Secret Service says

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Feb 23 2018 03:33PM EST

Video Posted: Feb 23 2018 04:29PM EST

Updated: Feb 23 2018 04:29PM EST

WASHINGTON - The White House has been put on lockdown after a vehicle struck a security barrier on Friday, according to officials.

The U.S. Secret Service said the vehicle struck the barrier near the White House at 17th Street NW and E Street NW.

Officials said the vehicle did not breach the barrier. Authorities said a woman was apprehended.

The Secret Service said no law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. The Secret Service said no shots were fired during the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories