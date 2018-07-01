Detroit woman living with the body of her dead daughter for months

- There was a lot of police presence on Seabaldt Street on Detroit’s west side Sunday afternoon, and they were zeroing in on one home in particular.

Neighbors knew it was some kind of death investigation but they were shocked to find out what sources are telling FOX 2.

Neighbors had no idea what was going on inside this four family flat. Police uncovered a woman’s body Sunday that had been kept there for as long as 8 months.

We’re told a grieving mother didn’t want to let go of her daughter’s body after she passed last year.

“I’m totally shocked that this could happen in our community right across the street,” neighbor Kimberly said.

Sources say that the 47-year-old woman died last November. Her mother kept her in the home, covered in blankets since then.

The medical examiner hasn’t determined a cause of death yet but neighbors tell us the woman had health problems.

One neighbor didn’t want to go on camera. While she is concerned that just a couple of doors down this was happening, she understands the grief.

“I know how bad she must feel, I can go down there and relate to her.”

It is a crime in Michigan not to report a death to law enforcement. It’s a misdemeanor with a punishment of one in year in jail, or a fine of a thousand dollars.

We don’t know if anyone will be charged.