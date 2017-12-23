Atlanta Humane Society offers 'Name Your Price' adoptions

- "Name your price!" That’s the offer from the Atlanta Humane Society for people looking to adopt a pet to spend with them this Christmas and everyone to follow.

It is an effort to find forever homes for dogs and cats before the end of the holiday season.

The average cost is $500 for the Atlanta Humane Society to care for an animal, so they encourage people to consider how much they have invested and how much of an investment it will be.

Humane Society officials said the adoption process is pretty simple.

After you choose a pet, you will sit down with an adoption counselor, and if it's a good fit, you'll be on your way with your new furry friend.

The "Name Your Price" offer runs through Dec. 23.