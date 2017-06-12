BanditNeedsBail - Jail dog seeks forever home... again

- Deputies need help keeping this 'Bandit' out of jail, but it will require a very loving forever home!

Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said Bandit, the jail dog, is back behind, having already served three years and paroled three times. They said he's back in the slammer through no fault of his own.

In a Facebook post, deputies described Bandit as having a great temperament and being good with kids. But because of a bad reaction to heartworm treatment, he lost the use of his hind legs and has trouble going to the bathroom on his own. Deputies warn it can be overwhelming which is why he has been returned three times.

Bandit doesn’t let any of his life’s challenges stop him. He scoots around with his specially made hind wheels and doesn’t let anything get in his way.

The sheriff's office hopes there is an extremely loving and patient home out there still for Bandit. They are starting an online campaign using the hashtag #BanditNeedsBail.

For more information on Bandit visit jaildogs.org.