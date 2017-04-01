Fate of guns on campus, some taxes now up to Deal

- Georgia lawmakers have left the Capitol for the year, turning the spotlight on Gov. Nathan Deal.

Deal has dozens of bills to review, including a measure allowing licensed gun owners to carry concealed handguns on public college campuses. Deal vetoed a similar bill last year, but lawmakers hope that exemptions in this version will sway him.

The General Assembly also approved several tax cuts, including one aimed at encouraging music and film production. They couldn't agree on a broad income tax cut but backed tax breaks for people getting big-ticket boats repaired or leasing cars.

Deal has 40 days to consider lawmakers' proposals. Some will be easy decisions, such as the $49 billion budget that largely mirrors Deal's funding requests. It includes salary increases for teachers and state-employed law enforcement.

