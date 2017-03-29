Man shot in Duluth in critical condition

- An early morning shooting has left one man in critical condition in Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. A 19-year-old man was shot around 1:30am early Wednesday morning on Hailston Drive, according to police.

Police say they are unsure at this time how the shooting occurred, though the victim's friends say the shooting was accidental. Investigators are looking into the shooting, and police say that someone will likely face charges for the shooting.

After the victim was shot, his friends rushed him to Grant Medical Center in Lawrenceville, according to the Duluth Police Department. Police also have a search warrant for the home on Hailston Drive, and it has been searched and secured, according to police.