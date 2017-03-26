Adairsville police dog dies after being hit by vehicle

- Nero, a police dog from the Adairsville Police Department who went missing last week and was later found, has died, according to the department’s Facebook page.

A heartbreaking update posted to Facebook said Nero died at 3 p.m. Saturday due to injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle in Polk County.

The 6-year-old Dutch Shepherd managed to escape from his Cedartown home last week, prompting an extensive search for him. He was eventually found alive in Polk County.

The department is asking for prayers for his handler, Cpl. Damon Cadle, and his family along with the officers of the Adairsville Police Department during this difficult time.

