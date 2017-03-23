DeKalb County Animal Services shelter desperately needs to find homes for at least 50 dogs

LifeLine Animal Project's DeKalb County Animal Services shelter is looking to find forever homes for their furry friends as soon as possible.

The shelter says they have had to take in nearly 100 dogs since last Friday, and they need to find homes for at least 50 of those dogs as soon as possible.

To help encourage people to adopt, the shelter is offering adoptions at both of their locations, free of charge, all weekend. All fee-waived adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip and vaccines.

"From docile seniors to energetic puppies, we have a pet (or two) available right now who is perfect for everyone's household."

The DeKalb County Animal Services is located at 845 Camp Road in Decatur. You can also visit the Dog House & Kitty Motel location at 129 Lake Street in Avondale Estates.

This special promotion applies to all dogs over 25 lbs. and all cats.

For more information, please visit LifeLineAnimal.org.