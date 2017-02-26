Chance the Rapper loved 'Get Out' so much, he's inviting strangers to see it for free

Chicago native Chance the Rapper gave away hundreds of free tickets to "Get Out" on Sunday.

Chance tweeted that the film was "incredible... best film across any genre in awhile."

Then a few hours later, he tweeted, "I bought all the tickets to #GetOut at Chatham Theater on 87th. Just pull up with ID and enjoy the movie."

"Get Out" was the winner of the weekend box office, with $30.5 million in ticket sales. The movie only cost $4.5 million to produce.

Chatham Theater is located at 210 W. 87th Street. The theater's afternoon online listings showed that the 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10:30 p.m. showings were sold out.