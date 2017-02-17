Raccoon hitches ride on trash truck, avoids capture by police

- A daring raccoon was able to get from Rosslyn all the way to Falls Church in a very interesting way – it hitched a ride on the back of a trash truck.

Politico reporter Helena B. Evich captured the remarkable photo of the animal hanging onto the ladder on the rear of the truck Friday morning.

This raccoon is having a rough morning-just wanted some trash & ended up in Rosslyn!



>And yes I alerted the driver pic.twitter.com/L3y3JFBpFx — Helena B. Evich (@hbottemiller) February 17, 2017

Evich tweeted she alerted the driver of the truck as well as the truck’s company, American Disposal Services, about the stowaway.

P.S. I also called the company to get the driver some help - I felt bad for the little bugger even tho raccoons are kind of the worst. — Helena B. Evich (@hbottemiller) February 17, 2017

FYI, animal lovers: The company was super responsive, has the truck #, etc. — Helena B. Evich (@hbottemiller) February 17, 2017

Also want to note that the driver was great - he was trying to figure out what to do! — Helena B. Evich (@hbottemiller) February 17, 2017

According to ARLnow.com, a spokesperson for American Disposal Services said the driver pulled over the truck so that the animal would not become injured. They then contacted the Falls Church Police Department’s animal control unit.

The City of Falls Church said in a news release that officers responded to the waste disposal vehicle to try to nab the raccoon.