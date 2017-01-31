Senate committee approves Betsy DeVos 12-11

- The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee has voted to confirm activist Betsy DeVos as head the Education Department. Twelve committee members voted to confirm while 11 voted against. The vote now goes to the full Senate.

DeVos, a wealthy GOP donor, has long supported charter schools and allowing school choice. That's prompted opposition from Democrats and teachers' unions, which view her stance as a threat to federal dollars that support public education.

Critics have mocked her for suggesting that guns could be justified in schools to protect students from grizzly bears. Health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., called her an "excellent" choice.

It's not known right now when the full Senate will vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report