Wife of Pulse shooter arrested in California

- On Monday the F.B.I. arrested the wife of Omar Mateen, the man responsible for the massacre at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. According to the New York Times Noor Salman was charged in connection with the shooting.

Salman was charged with obstruction in the case, the Times reported, adding that agents arrested her at her home outside San Francisco. She had moved to Contra Costa County after the shooting.

Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terror group. Salman reportedly had a federal court date set for Tuesday.

The June 2016 shooting, seen as the deadliest in modern U.S. history, killed 49 people and wounded dozens more. Police shot and killed gunman Omar Mateen in the hours after the massacre began.

In response to the arrest, Orlando Police Chief John Mina released the following statement:

"Today, the FBI took Noor Salman, the wife of the Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen, into custody on charges of Aiding and Abetting by providing material support to a terrorist organization and Obstruction of Justice.

I am glad to see that Omar Mateen's wife has been charged with aiding her husband in the commission of the brutal attack on the Pulse nightclub. Federal authorities have been working tirelessly on this case for more than seven months, and we are grateful that they have seen to it that some measure of justice will be served in this act of terror that has affected our community so deeply.

Nothing can erase the pain we all feel about the senseless and brutal murders of 49 of our neighbors, friends, family members, and loved ones. But today, there is some relief in knowing that someone will be held accountable for that horrific crime."