Victoria's Secret model says bed bugs ‘massacred' her at hotel

- A model is suing a hotel in California after she said she was "massacred" by bed bugs following a 2016 visit.

Sabrina Jales St. Pierre, who has reportedly modeled for brands such as Victoria's Secret, Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren, alleged in a lawsuit filed June 5 in Riverside County Superior Court that her visit to the Embassy Suites by Hilton Palm Desert in 2016 affected her modeling career.

Brian Virag, St. Pierre's attorney and founder of My Bed Bug Lawyer, Inc., told the Desert Sun that St. Pierre "started noticing the bed bug bites after her first night in the hotel, and eventually she was massacred by bites covering pretty much her entire body."

The bug bites the model suffered, Virag said, were some of the worst he'd seen during the eight years he's spent as a bed bug lawyer.

