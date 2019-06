- Thursday is National HIV Testing Day.

The day was first observed back in 1995.

This year's theme is "doing it my way."

HIV.gov says about 1.1 million people in the U.S. are living with the virus today. Fifteen percent of people don't know they're infected.

Atlanta is ranked number seven of the top 10 cities with rap HIV rates.

CVS and Walgreens pharmacies will perform free testing on Thursday.