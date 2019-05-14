< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press
Posted May 28 2019 09:17PM EDT without any formal exemption, according to data reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only 27 states submitted information about the group, so the true size of the problem is unknown.</p> <p>Poor access to health care keeps some of those children from getting inoculated against some of the most preventable contagious diseases, but for others the reasons are more mundane.</p> <p>"It really could just be, 'I didn't have time to go to the doctor,' or 'I just don't want to do this,'" said Melissa Arnold, CEO of the American Academy of Pediatrics' Ohio chapter. "From a public health standpoint, we really don't know."</p> <p>Experts say it's likely that many or even most of those children ultimately get all their vaccinations, as state laws require, but no one knows for sure. It's neither tracked nor required to be.</p> <p>That leaves officials with a maddening lack of information as vaccination rates inch downward and diseases like measles, once declared eradicated, reemerge.</p> <p>The CDC has called on education officials to do more to ensure that those children get vaccinated, and state health and education departments routinely issue reminders. But for school officials, complying with state mandates that require children be vaccinated in order to attend class can sometimes require choosing between educating students and safeguarding public health.</p> <p>"At the heart of our purpose is to have children in school; that's our role as school nurses," said Kate King, a board member at the Ohio Association of School Nursing. "We don't want to exclude them. So that's our dilemma."</p> <p>All 50 states allow students to receive exemptions from vaccinations for medical reasons. But formal vaccine exemptions for religious or philosophical reasons have recently come under fire as the CDC has confirmed 880 measles cases in 24 states since January, the greatest number since 1994.</p> <p>But children whose vaccinations are incomplete for other reasons can't be ignored.</p> <p>Of the 27 states that reported data on that group for the 2017-2018 school year, Arkansas had the highest percentage of kindergarten students enrolled without complete vaccinations and without invoking a medical, religious or philosophical exemption, according to the CDC . In Ohio, that figure was 5.3%, the second highest. Georgia and Hawaii were lowest, at 0.2%.</p> <p>Neither Ohio nor Arkansas has any measles cases yet this year, but health officials say the percentages of unvaccinated children are a worry. A 95% immunization rate is considered necessary to achieve group resistance to the spread of a contagious disease, officials said.</p> <p>"If it gets here, it will be bad," King said of Ohio.</p> <p>In the 10 states where unvaccinated kindergartners lacking exemptions outnumbered unvaccinated kindergartners who invoked them, the figures were striking: Only about 15,000 children were using exemptions compared to almost 27,000 who weren't. Overall, the 27 states reported about 60,000 kindergartners who were unvaccinated without exemptions and about 70,000 who used them.</p> <p>States provide anywhere from a few days to many months for students to get vaccinated, but officials in charge of the vaccination data for several different states said no system is in place to go back and check whether children ever get caught up.</p> <p>Once a grace period expires, barring a student from attending school can be a tough call, risking the child's educational outcomes and, in some urban districts, their safety.</p> <p>In Pennsylvania, officials recently shrank the state's eight-month grace period to just five days, said Cindy Findley, the state's acting deputy secretary for health promotion and disease prevention. The shorter window brings more focus and resources to the issue at the busy start of school.</p> <p>"What we'd find is children would go through the entire school year and not be up-to-date with their vaccinations and basically carry on to the next age group," she said.</p> <p>Other states, including Arkansas and Indiana, now require public reporting of kindergarten immunization rates by schools, and Colorado has made the information easier to access. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, medical director for immunizations at the Arkansas Department of Health, said the idea is to draw attention to the issue and to provide parents with information that might affect their choice of school.</p> <p>The CDC theorizes that "vaccine hesitancy" - fueled by a vocal anti-vaccination movement that contends some shots are unsafe despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary - has contributed to rising levels of unvaccinated schoolchildren in the U.S. But in Arkansas, Dillaha said, the issue is access.</p> <p>Most Arkansas children are on Medicaid, health insurance for low-income residents, and 16 of 75 Arkansas counties have only the local health department to turn to for vaccinations, she said. That means no doctor's offices, clinics or corner pharmacies to make the procedure convenient.</p> <p>"We have a weak immunization infrastructure," she said. "Consequently, because there are access issues, it varies from school to school how rigidly they enforce attendance requirements for vaccinations."</p> <p>In Ohio, state data show the number of unvaccinated students remains high as students go through the school system, with 10% of seventh graders last year undervaccinated without invoking an exemption.</p> <p>Ohio's last measles outbreak occurred in 2014 Knox County and was traced to the local Amish community, where vaccination rates trail the general population's because their traditional lifestyle tends to eschew anything but the most vital medical care, said Pam Palm, a spokeswoman for the Knox County Health Department.</p> <p>But even with that history, officials try to be flexible. Steve Larcomb, superintendent of the East Knox Local Schools in Knox County, recalled accommodating a parent who was new to the district, busy moving and awaiting a child's doctor's appointment five weeks in the future.</p> <p>"We try not to draw too many lines in the sand and be too hard core, because we understand family situations," Larcomb said.</p> <p>___</p> <p>Follow Julie Carr Smyth at https://www.twitter.com/jcarrsmyth</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var More Health Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Home_Depot_employees_build_a_walker_for__0_7321571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Home_Depot_employees_build_a_walker_for__0_7321571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Home_Depot_employees_build_a_walker_for__0_7321571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Home_Depot_employees_build_a_walker_for__0_7321571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Home_Depot_employees_build_a_walker_for__0_7321571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Home Depot employees build a walker for a little boy" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The story behind viral post showing Home Depot employees building By George Franco, FOX 5 News
Posted May 28 2019 11:28PM EDT
A Cedartown little boy is walking a little easier thanks to the help of some employees of an area Home Depot. The group of workers came to the rescue of two year Logan Moore and his mom and dad when the family's insurance wouldn't pay for a much-needed walker.

Logan had a big smile and a medical condition known as hypotonia which affects his muscle tone and stability.

"So that's one reason why he wears these AFO's to help him be a little more stable," said his Mother Christian Moore as she pointed to braces on his feet known as AFO's, ankle-foot orthosis. The group of workers came to the rescue of two year Logan Moore and his mom and dad when the family’s insurance wouldn’t pay for a much-needed walker.</p><p>Logan had a big smile and a medical condition known as hypotonia which affects his muscle tone and stability.</p><p>“So that’s one reason why he wears these AFO’s to help him be a little more stable,” said his Mother Christian Moore as she pointed to braces on his feet known as AFO’s, ankle-foot orthosis.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/braves-visits-patients-at-children-s-healthcare-of-atlanta" title="Braves visits patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Braves_visit_Children_s_Healthcare_of_At_0_7321559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Braves_visit_Children_s_Healthcare_of_At_0_7321559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Braves_visit_Children_s_Healthcare_of_At_0_7321559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Braves_visit_Children_s_Healthcare_of_At_0_7321559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Braves_visit_Children_s_Healthcare_of_At_0_7321559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Braves visit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div By Cody Chaffins, FOX 5 Sports
Posted May 28 2019 11:00PM EDT
Before the Atlanta Braves headed to SunTrust Park to battle the Washington Nationals, they helped out some of Georgia's youngest folks going through their own battles.

The Braves visited Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston on Tuesday.

Players such as pitchers Touki Toussaint and Sean Newcomb, along with rookie Austin Riley made the trip. during beach outings" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Take_caution_when_taking_your_dog_to_the_0_7320707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Take_caution_when_taking_your_dog_to_the_0_7320707_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Take_caution_when_taking_your_dog_to_the_0_7320707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Take_caution_when_taking_your_dog_to_the_0_7320707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/Take_caution_when_taking_your_dog_to_the_0_7320707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg By Gabrielle Moreira
Posted May 28 2019 06:36PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 08:59PM EDT
It's almost summertime and that means you and your canine companion can head out to the beach to enjoy the sun, but be careful that your pet doesn't consume too much saltwater or they can become severely ill.

Last year in Florida, Chris Taylor lost his beloved friend O.G., a 6-year-old black lab, to saltwater poisoning.

Taylor said his pet accidentally swallowed too much saltwater at the beach. He said the signs were subtle at first: O.G. appeared tired, wobbly and had diarrhea. poisoning.</p><p>Taylor said his pet accidentally swallowed too much saltwater at the beach. 