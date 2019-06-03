< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Johnsonville recalling 95,000 pounds of sausages By FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 03 2019 08:24AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 03 2019 08:24AM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 03:33PM EDT Jun 03 2019 08:24AM EDT 03 2019 08:24AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410495151_410495663_159468",video:"570505",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Johnsonville_recalling_smoked_sausage_0_7345090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Johnsonville%2520recalling%2520smoked%2520sausage",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/03/Johnsonville_recalling_smoked_sausage_570505_1800.mp4?Expires=1654172653&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=9ID5rIVCUvk_s270JDqU21ynV2Y",eventLabel:"Johnsonville%20recalling%20smoked%20sausage-410495663",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Fsausages-recalled-for-possible-plastic-contamination"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 03 2019 08:24AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 03 2019 08:24AM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 03:33PM EDT (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Johnsonville Sausage is announcing a recall of thousands of pounds of sausage they say may be contaminated with green plastic.

The Department of Agriculture said the Wisconsin company is pulling more than 95,000 pounds of its ready-to-eat sausage due to the potential contamination.

Officials say the recall is for 14-ounces packages of Johnsonville jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage with a best by date of June 9, 2019.

The sausage was shipped nationwide.

This is the second recall issued by the company for this product in about a year.

So far, no one has reported a bad reaction to product, but officials are warning consumers to throw them away or return them. More Health Stories

Be cardiac arrest ready with Atlanta's CPR kiosks
By Good Day Atlanta
Posted May 31 2019 02:45PM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 04:46PM EDT

Every second counts when it comes to cardiac arrest.

June 1 to the 7 is designated as National CPR and AED Awareness Week, and the American Heart Association is making sure everyone is up on their game when it comes to saving lives.

The organization's latest initiative is a kiosk that gives anyone the opportunity to practice CPR hands-only techniques. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Kiosks_give_hands_on_life_saving_CPR_tra_0_7344930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Kiosks_give_hands_on_life_saving_CPR_tra_0_7344930_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Kiosks_give_hands_on_life_saving_CPR_tra_0_7344930_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Kiosks_give_hands_on_life_saving_CPR_tra_0_7344930_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Kiosks_give_hands_on_life_saving_CPR_tra_0_7344930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kiosks give hands-on life-saving CPR training" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Be cardiac arrest ready with Atlanta's CPR kiosks</h4> </div> <div Florida teen with cerebral palsy walks across stage at graduation ceremony
Posted Jun 02 2019 01:14PM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 03:34PM EDT

The sky is the limit for a Florida teen with cerebral palsy, who walked across the stage at his graduation ceremony.

Jericho J. Burroughs, a Jacksonville teen with cerebral palsy, graduated from Edward H. White High School on May 30th. Despite his condition, Jericho walked across the stage at his graduation ceremony.

This is just one of many accomplishments for Jericho. After being diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a toddler, doctors said that he would probably never live a normal life or graduate with a regular diploma. He has had 18 major surgeries since birth regarding various health complications. Yet, Jericho has gone on to become an adaptive track and field state champion and has won several awards for his singing. He even was crowned as Prom King at his school. ceremony" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/Florida_teen_with_cerebral_palsy_walks_a_0_7344066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/Florida_teen_with_cerebral_palsy_walks_a_0_7344066_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/Florida_teen_with_cerebral_palsy_walks_a_0_7344066_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/Florida_teen_with_cerebral_palsy_walks_a_0_7344066_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/02/Florida_teen_with_cerebral_palsy_walks_a_0_7344066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="VIDEO: Jennifer D Long" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida teen with cerebral palsy walks across stage at graduation ceremony</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 01:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 03:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The sky is the limit for a Florida teen with cerebral palsy, who walked across the stage at his graduation ceremony.</p><p>Jericho J. Burroughs, a Jacksonville teen with cerebral palsy, graduated from Edward H. White High School on May 30th. Despite his condition, Jericho walked across the stage at his graduation ceremony. </p><p>This is just one of many accomplishments for Jericho. After being diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a toddler, doctors said that he would probably never live a normal life or graduate with a regular diploma. He has had 18 major surgeries since birth regarding various health complications. Yet, Jericho has gone on to become an adaptive track and field state champion and has won several awards for his singing. Mexican avocado growers expect US consumers to bear tariffs
By Arturo Perez, Associated Press, Amy Guthrie, Associated Press
Posted Jun 01 2019 10:07PM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 03:34PM EDT

The baby avocados in Enrique Bautista's vast orchard in western Mexico will grow to maturity, eventually, and be shipped out of Mexico.

What remains to be seen is how many of those green gems will reach consumers in the United States if President Donald Trump makes good on his promise to slap duties on Mexican exports should the country fail to stem the tide of immigrants trying to reach the U.S.

The potential Trump tariffs would hit U.S. avocado lovers more than Mexican producers, Bautista said. Demand north of the border for Mexican avocados has proven very static: even when prices expand four-fold during the year, the fruit is still scooped up by U.S. devotees of avocado toast and guacamole. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mexican avocado growers expect US consumers to bear tariffs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Arturo Perez, Associated Press </span>, <span class="author">Amy Guthrie, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 10:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 03:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The baby avocados in Enrique Bautista’s vast orchard in western Mexico will grow to maturity, eventually, and be shipped out of Mexico.</p><p>What remains to be seen is how many of those green gems will reach consumers in the United States if President Donald Trump makes good on his promise to slap duties on Mexican exports should the country fail to stem the tide of immigrants trying to reach the U.S.</p><p>The potential Trump tariffs would hit U.S. avocado lovers more than Mexican producers, Bautista said. 