Police academy specifically for deaf and hard of hearing youth

- More than a dozen deaf or hard of hearing teens learned firsthand about police work. Cobb County Police held a two-day academy for the teens.

They learned about cyber crimes, traffic stops, and defensive tactics. They got to feel what an active shooter situation is like through simulators.

Along the way, officers talked about the special circumstances someone with a hearing impairment might face during an encounter with law enforcement. Some of the kids had questions about what it's like to be handcuffed since many of them use their hands to communicate.

They also discussed how to let an officer know they're deaf if pulled over for a traffic violation. This is the first Cobb County Police Youth Academy dedicated to deaf and hearing impaired youth and they believe the only one in the state.