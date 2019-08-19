< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424525419" data-article-version="1.0">Paraprofessional donates kidney to assistant principal</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-424525419" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Paraprofessional donates kidney to assistant principal&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/paraprofessional-donates-kidney-to-assistant-principal" data-title="Paraprofessional donates kidney to assistant principal" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/paraprofessional-donates-kidney-to-assistant-principal" addthis:title="Paraprofessional donates kidney to assistant principal"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> principal"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424525419.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424525419");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424525419-424526585"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/parapro%20donates%20kidney_1566229386201.jpg_7602018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/parapro%20donates%20kidney_1566229386201.jpg_7602018_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/parapro%20donates%20kidney_1566229386201.jpg_7602018_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/parapro%20donates%20kidney_1566229386201.jpg_7602018_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/parapro%20donates%20kidney_1566229386201.jpg_7602018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424525419-424526585" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/parapro%20donates%20kidney_1566229386201.jpg_7602018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/parapro%20donates%20kidney_1566229386201.jpg_7602018_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/parapro%20donates%20kidney_1566229386201.jpg_7602018_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/parapro%20donates%20kidney_1566229386201.jpg_7602018_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/parapro%20donates%20kidney_1566229386201.jpg_7602018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/paraprofessional-donates-kidney-to-assistant-principal">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 11:39AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 05:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A Fayette County assistant principal has been given a second chance at life thanks to a kindhearted paraprofessional at her school. </p> <p>Rebecca Niederfringer, a para-pro at Crabapple Lane Elementary School, decided to save Erin Yocom's life by donating her kidney to the assistant principal. </p> <p>Yocom was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease years ago. She's maintained a healthy lifestyle until recently when her kidneys began to fail quickly. </p> <p>Niederfringer learned about Yocom's failing health and offered the lifesaving donation. </p> <p>“It’s the most selfless gift anybody can give. She is truly changing my life,” Yocom said.</p> <p>It didn't take long for fellow staff members to learn about Niederfringer's act of kindness. As a show of support, the school's staff, parents and students hosted a parade where they filled the halls and cheered, "kidney strong." class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405009" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/after-repeated-miscarriages-woman-finds-help-and-hope" title="After repeated miscarriages, woman finds help and hope" data-articleId="424535803" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/pcos%20miscarraige%20_OP_6_CP__1566233440332.png_7601986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/pcos%20miscarraige%20_OP_6_CP__1566233440332.png_7601986_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/pcos%20miscarraige%20_OP_6_CP__1566233440332.png_7601986_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/pcos%20miscarraige%20_OP_6_CP__1566233440332.png_7601986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/pcos%20miscarraige%20_OP_6_CP__1566233440332.png_7601986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>After repeated miscarriages, woman finds help and hope</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 12:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 04:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When 34-year Depeatrice Harris got pregnant her daughter Amaya 10 years ago, she was surprised.</p><p>Three years earlier, the Atlanta stay-at-home mom had been diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, or PCOS.</p><p>It is a cluster of health factors that usually includes insulin resistance, increased levels of hormones called androgens, which can make it harder for a woman to ovulate, and an irregular menstrual cycle.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/wisconsin-family-finds-live-frog-in-boxed-salad-mix" title="Wisconsin family finds live frog in boxed salad mix" data-articleId="424577913" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Wisconsin_family_finds_live_frog_in_boxe_0_7602154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Wisconsin_family_finds_live_frog_in_boxe_0_7602154_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Wisconsin_family_finds_live_frog_in_boxe_0_7602154_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Wisconsin_family_finds_live_frog_in_boxe_0_7602154_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Wisconsin_family_finds_live_frog_in_boxe_0_7602154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WTTG" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wisconsin family finds live frog in boxed salad mix</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 02:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 03:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fresh produce ok, live frog in said produce not so much!</p><p>A family from Wisconsin was in for a surprise come dinnertime when they found a live frog in their boxed salad mix.</p><p>All jokes aside, you can hear a family member freaking out in the background. At one point, Karlie gets a little jumpy herself when a fella named Gordon proceeds to touch the mix. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/valley-women-claim-botched-lip-injections-caused-severe-infection" title="Valley women claim botched lip injections caused severe infection" data-articleId="424577990" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Valley_women_claim_botched_lip_injection_0_7601997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Valley_women_claim_botched_lip_injection_0_7601997_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Valley_women_claim_botched_lip_injection_0_7601997_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Valley_women_claim_botched_lip_injection_0_7601997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Valley_women_claim_botched_lip_injection_0_7601997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="KSAZ" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Valley women claim botched lip injections caused severe infection</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 01:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 03:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>They're all the rage for some women - pouty lips. To get the look, they're paying to have lip injections. Which works out for most, but several Valley women are dealing with a nightmare after their lip injections were botched. We want to warn you - the photos you're about to see are pretty graphic.</p><p>We spoke to seven girls who say they went to the house willingly to get lip injections. They tell us they had been recommended by other people who have gone previously and had good results. What these girls have in common is August third. They didn't know each other beforehand but met after their lips were infected. </p><p>Again, we want to warn that these images are graphic. 