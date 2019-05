- Children at a metro Atlanta area hospital will get a huge head start with their college tuition.

Georgia's Path2College 529 Plan organization opened a savings account for every patient at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

In each account was opened with $2,500.

The folks behind this said it's important for parents to have the money saved up so their children can have options after high school.

Organizers want every parent to be aware of the 529 Plan available in Georgia so they can start saving money for their children's future.