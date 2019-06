- Lace up your shoes and get ready because Wednesday is Global Running Day.

The day is a worldwide celebration of running that encourages everyone to get moving.

It is held annually on the first Wednesday of June.

It doesn't matter how fast you run or how far you go, what's important is that you take part.

You can take your dog for a walk or call your friends for a pick-up game in the park.

The only important thing is that you have fun being active and inspire others to join you.