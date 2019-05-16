< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/logo-fox-5-atlanta-waga-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 68°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/local">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/iteam">I-Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-us/download-the-fox-5-atlanta-app">Download the App</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/nightclub-guard-saved-by-ballistic-vest"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/redan1%20REV_1558081591373.png_7280641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Nightclub guard shot in the chest, saved by ballistic vest"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/nightclub-guard-saved-by-ballistic-vest">Nightclub guard shot in the chest, saved by ballistic vest</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/police-scooter-rider-struck-and-killed"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police: Scooter rider struck and killed"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/police-scooter-rider-struck-and-killed">Police: Scooter rider struck and killed</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/south-fulton-house-shot-up-bullet-landed-on-the-woman-s-bed"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="South Fulton house shot up; bullet landed on the woman's bed"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/south-fulton-house-shot-up-bullet-landed-on-the-woman-s-bed">South Fulton house shot up; bullet landed on the woman's bed</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/search-for-thieves-responsible-for-series-of-vehicle-break-ins-and-thefts"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20DACULA%20CAR%20BREAK%20INS%2011P_00.00.11.17_1558063401900.png_7280115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Search for thieves responsible for series of vehicle break-ins and thefts"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/search-for-thieves-responsible-for-series-of-vehicle-break-ins-and-thefts">Search for thieves responsible for series of vehicle break-ins and thefts</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/nightclub-guard-saved-by-ballistic-vest">Nightclub guard shot in the chest, saved by ballistic vest</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/police-scooter-rider-struck-and-killed">Police: Scooter rider struck and killed</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/south-fulton-house-shot-up-bullet-landed-on-the-woman-s-bed">South Fulton house shot up; bullet landed on the woman's bed</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/search-for-thieves-responsible-for-series-of-vehicle-break-ins-and-thefts">Search for thieves responsible for series of vehicle break-ins and thefts</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/neighborhood-fighting-back-over-proposed-waste-refuse-transfer-station">Neighborhood fighting back over proposed waste refuse transfer station</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/group-to-come-up-with-memorial-for-child-murder-victims">Group to come up with memorial for child murder victims</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/savannahcams">Savannah Cams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/antique-expert-paul-brown-finds-hidden-treasures-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Antique_expert_Paul_Brown_on_Good_Day_At_0_7276578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Antique expert Paul Brown finds hidden treasures on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/antique-expert-paul-brown-finds-hidden-treasures-on-good-day-atlanta">Antique expert Paul Brown finds hidden treasures on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/chef-parnass-savang-demonstrates-northern-thai-style-sausage-patties"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chef_Parnass_Savang_0_7276281_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chef Parnass Savang demonstrates Northern Thai style sausage patties"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/chef-parnass-savang-demonstrates-northern-thai-style-sausage-patties">Chef Parnass Savang demonstrates Northern Thai style sausage patties</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/local-breakdancers-prepare-for-weekend-recital"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/GDA_Graffiti_051619_1558014390481_7273882_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Georgia breakdancers prepare for weekend recital"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/local-breakdancers-prepare-for-weekend-recital">Georgia breakdancers prepare for weekend recital</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-classical-academy-celebrates-first-graduating-class"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/WAGA_AtlantaClassical_051619_1558001016238_7272971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Atlanta Classical Academy celebrates first graduating class"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-classical-academy-celebrates-first-graduating-class">Atlanta Classical Academy celebrates first graduating class</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/antique-expert-paul-brown-finds-hidden-treasures-on-good-day-atlanta">Antique expert Paul Brown finds hidden treasures on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/chef-parnass-savang-demonstrates-northern-thai-style-sausage-patties">Chef Parnass Savang demonstrates Northern Thai style sausage patties</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/local-breakdancers-prepare-for-weekend-recital">Georgia breakdancers prepare for weekend recital</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-classical-academy-celebrates-first-graduating-class">Atlanta Classical Academy celebrates first graduating class</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/rolling-out-magazine-s-christal-jordan-talks-celebrity-relationships-on-gda">Rolling Out Magazine's Christal Jordan talks celebrity relationships on GDA</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/wakeboarders-chase-points-and-thrills-at-terminus-wake-park">Wakeboarders chase points and thrills at Terminus Wake Park</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <div id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/falcons">Falcons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/braves">Braves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/atlanta-united">Atlanta United</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/hawks">Hawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/antique-expert-paul-brown-finds-hidden-treasures-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Antique_expert_Paul_Brown_on_Good_Day_At_0_7276578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Antique expert Paul Brown finds hidden treasures on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/antique-expert-paul-brown-finds-hidden-treasures-on-good-day-atlanta">Antique expert Paul Brown finds hidden treasures on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/chef-parnass-savang-demonstrates-northern-thai-style-sausage-patties"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chef_Parnass_Savang_0_7276281_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chef Parnass Savang demonstrates Northern Thai style sausage patties"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/chef-parnass-savang-demonstrates-northern-thai-style-sausage-patties">Chef Parnass Savang demonstrates Northern Thai style sausage patties</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/local-breakdancers-prepare-for-weekend-recital"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/GDA_Graffiti_051619_1558014390481_7273882_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Georgia breakdancers prepare for weekend recital"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/local-breakdancers-prepare-for-weekend-recital">Georgia breakdancers prepare for weekend recital</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-classical-academy-celebrates-first-graduating-class"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/WAGA_AtlantaClassical_051619_1558001016238_7272971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Atlanta Classical Academy celebrates first graduating class"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-classical-academy-celebrates-first-graduating-class">Atlanta Classical Academy celebrates first graduating class</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/antique-expert-paul-brown-finds-hidden-treasures-on-good-day-atlanta">Antique expert Paul Brown finds hidden treasures on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/chef-parnass-savang-demonstrates-northern-thai-style-sausage-patties">Chef Parnass Savang demonstrates Northern Thai style sausage patties</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/local-breakdancers-prepare-for-weekend-recital">Georgia breakdancers prepare for weekend recital</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-classical-academy-celebrates-first-graduating-class">Atlanta Classical Academy celebrates first graduating class</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/rolling-out-magazine-s-christal-jordan-talks-celebrity-relationships-on-gda">Rolling Out Magazine's Christal Jordan talks celebrity relationships on GDA</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/wakeboarders-chase-points-and-thrills-at-terminus-wake-park">Wakeboarders chase points and thrills at Terminus Wake Park</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/community">Helping Hands</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=01378581"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7058_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7058"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7058_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7058_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407045649'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1728_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1728"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_OOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1728_MOD-AD-WAGA_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1728_MOD-AD-WAGA_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407045649'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story407045649" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407045649" data-article-version="1.0">Women may miss these quiet warning signs about their health</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-407045649" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Women may miss these quiet warning signs about their health&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/women-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health" data-title="Women may miss these quiet warning signs about their health" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/women-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health" addthis:title="Women may miss these quiet warning signs about their health"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407045649.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407045649");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_407045649_407316853_164955"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_407045649_407316853_164955";this.videosJson='[{"id":"407316853","video":"564746","title":"Women%20may%20miss%20these%20quiet%20warning%20signs%20about%20their%20health","caption":"Women%20may%20miss%20these%20quiet%20warning%20signs%20about%20their%20health","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F16%2FWomen_may_miss_these_quiet_warning_signs_0_7276691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F16%2FWomen_may_miss_these_quiet_warning_signs_about_t_564746_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1652646242%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DY69AOgTtxPaym7lyErKhLYEi5GA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2Fwomen-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health"}},"createDate":"May 16 2019 04:24PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_407045649_407316853_164955",video:"564746",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Women_may_miss_these_quiet_warning_signs_0_7276691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Women%2520may%2520miss%2520these%2520quiet%2520warning%2520signs%2520about%2520their%2520health",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/16/Women_may_miss_these_quiet_warning_signs_about_t_564746_1800.mp4?Expires=1652646242&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Y69AOgTtxPaym7lyErKhLYEi5GA",eventLabel:"Women%20may%20miss%20these%20quiet%20warning%20signs%20about%20their%20health-407316853",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2Fwomen-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:beth.galvin@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/women-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health">Beth Galvin</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/women-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health">FOX Medical Team </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 03:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-407045649"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 04:24PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 04:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-407045649" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407045649-0">5 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407045649-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20WOMENS%20QUIET%20SYMPTOMS%205P_00.01.50.01_1558038055332.png_7276766_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407045649-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20WOMENS%20QUIET%20SYMPTOMS%205P_00.01.50.01_1558038055332.png_7276766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407045649-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P WOMENS QUIET SYMPTOMS 5P_00.01.50.01_1558038055332.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20WOMENS%20QUIET%20SYMPTOMS%205P_00.01.06.12_1558038054789.png_7276765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407045649-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P WOMENS QUIET SYMPTOMS 5P_00.01.06.12_1558038054789.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20WOMENS%20QUIET%20SYMPTOMS%205P_00.00.55.28_1558038053260.png_7276764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407045649-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P WOMENS QUIET SYMPTOMS 5P_00.00.55.28_1558038053260.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20WOMENS%20QUIET%20SYMPTOMS%205P_00.00.18.00_1558038051420.png_7276763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407045649-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P WOMENS QUIET SYMPTOMS 5P_00.00.18.00_1558038051420.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20WOMENS%20QUIET%20SYMPTOMS%205P_00.00.23.24_1558038051080.png_7276762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407045649-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P WOMENS QUIET SYMPTOMS 5P_00.00.23.24_1558038051080.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-407045649-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20WOMENS%20QUIET%20SYMPTOMS%205P_00.01.50.01_1558038055332.png_7276766_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P WOMENS QUIET SYMPTOMS 5P_00.01.50.01_1558038055332.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20WOMENS%20QUIET%20SYMPTOMS%205P_00.01.06.12_1558038054789.png_7276765_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P WOMENS QUIET SYMPTOMS 5P_00.01.06.12_1558038054789.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20WOMENS%20QUIET%20SYMPTOMS%205P_00.00.55.28_1558038053260.png_7276764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P WOMENS QUIET SYMPTOMS 5P_00.00.55.28_1558038053260.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20WOMENS%20QUIET%20SYMPTOMS%205P_00.00.18.00_1558038051420.png_7276763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P WOMENS QUIET SYMPTOMS 5P_00.00.18.00_1558038051420.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20WOMENS%20QUIET%20SYMPTOMS%205P_00.00.23.24_1558038051080.png_7276762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P WOMENS QUIET SYMPTOMS 5P_00.00.23.24_1558038051080.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407045649');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot);\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20WOMENS%20QUIET%20SYMPTOMS%205P_00.01.50.01_1558038055332.png_7276766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P WOMENS QUIET SYMPTOMS 5P_00.01.50.01_1558038055332.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20WOMENS%20QUIET%20SYMPTOMS%205P_00.01.06.12_1558038054789.png_7276765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P WOMENS QUIET SYMPTOMS 5P_00.01.06.12_1558038054789.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20WOMENS%20QUIET%20SYMPTOMS%205P_00.00.55.28_1558038053260.png_7276764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P WOMENS QUIET SYMPTOMS 5P_00.00.55.28_1558038053260.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20WOMENS%20QUIET%20SYMPTOMS%205P_00.00.18.00_1558038051420.png_7276763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P WOMENS QUIET SYMPTOMS 5P_00.00.18.00_1558038051420.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20WOMENS%20QUIET%20SYMPTOMS%205P_00.00.23.24_1558038051080.png_7276762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P WOMENS QUIET SYMPTOMS 5P_00.00.23.24_1558038051080.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/women-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health" data-title="Women may miss these quiet warning signs" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/women-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health" addthis:title="Women may miss these quiet warning signs" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/health/fox-medical-team/women-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Beth\x20Galvin\x2cFOX\x20Medical\x20Team\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407045649" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Every day, Dr. Taz Bhatia sees women in her Atlanta practice, CentreSpring MD, complaining of one of 3 issues: they're fatigued, they're gaining weight, or they're feeling anxious or depressed.</p> <p>"All of those can be precursors to having hormone imbalances, to having inflammation, to having signs of autoimmunity," Bhatia says.</p> <p>She calls these "quiet" symptoms, hints that something is off.</p> <p>And Bhatia encourages women to follow up on them with their physicians to get them checked.</p> <p>"Let's not dismiss the symptoms, like, 'I'm tired, or my hair is falling out, or my energy is bad, or I used to be able to do this workout and now I can't,'" Dr. Bhatia says. "The more you can latch on to those quiet signs and ask for a workup for fatigue, the more proactive you're going to be, and you'll feel better much faster."</p> <p>A blood workup can spot imbalances that might be causing you to feel rundown.</p> <p>Bhatia says your physician can check your Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, and iron levels to see if you have deficiencies or anemia.</p> <p>"You want to screen for key hormones for women's health, which I would say are thyroid, TSH, or free T3 or T4," Dr. Bhatia says. "You want to look at circulating estrogen and progesterone levels, too, and cortisol and DHEA. All of these impact a woman's energy."</p> <p>Bhatia encourages women to find out what their blood pressure, and blood sugar, and cholesterol levels are.</p> <p>Then, she says, keep track of these biomarkers over time, to gauge how you're doing.</p> <p>"When you see a shift downward, like your iron was always here and now it's here, or your thyroid is here, but now it's dropped, then you know there is a change for you," Bhatia explains. "You can help your doctor understand, 'This is where I usually am.' And you're making that conversation so much easier for you to be an advocate for your own health."</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story407045649 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story407045649 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-407045649",i="relatedHeadlines-407045649",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9287_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9287"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_9287_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_9287_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407045649'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1qhEbtZR0Txg_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1qhEbtZR0Txg"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3613_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3613"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"FOX Medical Team" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405039" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More FOX Medical Team Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-man-donates-platelets-250-times" title="Georgia man donates platelets 250 times" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/250th_platelet_donation_0_7268908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/250th_platelet_donation_0_7268908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/250th_platelet_donation_0_7268908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/250th_platelet_donation_0_7268908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/250th_platelet_donation_0_7268908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="250th platelet donation" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia man donates platelets 250 times</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 03:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 15 2019 06:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This is big.</p><p>"It's a huge deal," says Atlanta Blood Services Donor Recruiter Nancy Herring. "He is celebrating his 250th platelet donation."</p><p>Bagley didn't set out to become a regular here, but that is what he is.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/do-you-need-a-measles-shot-a-travel-doctor-weighs-in" title="Do you need a measles shot? A travel doctor weighs in" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/Who_needs_a_measles_shot__0_7256175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/Who_needs_a_measles_shot__0_7256175_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/Who_needs_a_measles_shot__0_7256175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/Who_needs_a_measles_shot__0_7256175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/Who_needs_a_measles_shot__0_7256175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Who needs a measles shot?" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Do you need a measles shot? A travel doctor weighs in</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 14 2019 01:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 14 2019 05:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nearly 20 years after measles was declared eradicated in the United States, the highly contagious virus is making a comeback.</p><p>The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there have been 836 confirmed measles cases this year, as of May 10, 2019, spread out across 23 states. The number of new cases jumped by 75 from the previous week. Georgia has had 6 confirmed cases since early January, all of them between members of two families.</p><p>At Highland Urgent Care and Family Medicine in Atlanta's Virginia Highland neighborhood, Dr. Nicholas Beaulieu specializes in travel medicine. His patients typically come in to get protected against more exotic diseases like yellow fever.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/wellness-program-trains-elite-videogamers-like-elite-athletes" title="Wellness program trains elite egamers like elite athletes" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/13/E_Sports_training_program_0_7254177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/13/E_Sports_training_program_0_7254177_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/13/E_Sports_training_program_0_7254177_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/13/E_Sports_training_program_0_7254177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/13/E_Sports_training_program_0_7254177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="E-Sports training program" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wellness program trains elite egamers like elite athletes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 06:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 13 2019 09:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Planking in the Georgia sun, at the crack of 10 a.m. This is probably not how most gamers start their day.</p><p>But, Kevin Jensen and the Ukraine-based Na Vi team, don't mind breaking a sweat, and a few stereotypes.</p><p>"A lot of people see gamers as people who just sit there and eat Doritos, or what do you call Mountain Dew, and they just get big, and they don't care about themselves or anything," says Jensen.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nightclub-guard-saved-by-ballistic-vest"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/redan1%20REV_1558081591373.png_7280641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="redan1 REV_1558081591373.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Nightclub guard shot in the chest, saved by ballistic vest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-scooter-rider-struck-and-killed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="west lake road person hit REV_1558075260009.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Scooter rider struck and killed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/south-fulton-house-shot-up-bullet-landed-on-the-woman-s-bed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P OLD NATIONAL HOUSE SHOT UP 10P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>South Fulton house shot up; bullet landed on the woman's bed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/search-for-thieves-responsible-for-series-of-vehicle-break-ins-and-thefts"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20DACULA%20CAR%20BREAK%20INS%2011P_00.00.11.17_1558063401900.png_7280115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V DACULA CAR BREAK INS 11P_00.00.11.17_1558063401900.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Search for thieves responsible for series of vehicle break-ins and thefts</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3871_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3871_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407045649'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1809_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1809"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5283_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5283"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nightclub-guard-saved-by-ballistic-vest" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/redan1%20REV_1558081591373.png_7280641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/redan1%20REV_1558081591373.png_7280641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/redan1%20REV_1558081591373.png_7280641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/redan1%20REV_1558081591373.png_7280641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/redan1%20REV_1558081591373.png_7280641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Nightclub guard shot in the chest, saved by ballistic vest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-scooter-rider-struck-and-killed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Scooter rider struck and killed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/esports-house-a-sign-of-growing-industry-in-georgia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>eSports house a sign of growing industry in Georgia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/south-fulton-house-shot-up-bullet-landed-on-the-woman-s-bed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>South Fulton house shot up; bullet landed on the woman's bed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/riley-teheran-pace-braves-attack-in-win-over-cardinals-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/_DSC7769_1558063676291_7280122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/_DSC7769_1558063676291_7280122_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/_DSC7769_1558063676291_7280122_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/_DSC7769_1558063676291_7280122_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/_DSC7769_1558063676291_7280122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Atlanta&#x20;Braves&#x20;outfielder&#x20;Austin&#x20;Riley&#x20;celebrates&#x20;while&#x20;rounding&#x20;first&#x20;base&#x20;after&#x20;hitting&#x20;a&#x20;fourth-inning&#x20;home&#x20;run&#x20;during&#x20;an&#x20;MLB&#x20;game&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;Louis&#x20;Cardinals&#x20;at&#x20;SunTrust&#x20;Park&#x20;in&#x20;Atlanta&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Austin&#x20;McAfee&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Riley, Teheran pace Braves' attack in win over Cardinals</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407045649'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7895_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7895"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WAGA-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407045649');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407045649'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/local">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/iteam">I-Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-us/download-the-fox-5-atlanta-app">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/FOX5Atlanta"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/FOX5Atlanta"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 5 Atlanta App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-atlanta/id378084979?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.com.droid.foxwaga&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 5 Storm Team App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-storm-team-weather/id542487199?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.waga.android.weather&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/waga-tv">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/waga-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public FIle</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3871",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3871\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Ffox-medical-team\x252Fwomen-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6151",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6151\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Ffox-medical-team\x252Fwomen-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Ffox-medical-team\x252Fwomen-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dwomen-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5283_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5283",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5283\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Ffox-medical-team\x252Fwomen-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1728_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1728",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1728\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Ffox-medical-team\x252Fwomen-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3613_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3613",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3613\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Ffox-medical-team\x252Fwomen-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1809_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1809",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1809\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Ffox-medical-team\x252Fwomen-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9287_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9287",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9287\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Ffox-medical-team\x252Fwomen-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7895_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7895",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7895\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Ffox-medical-team\x252Fwomen-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1qhEbtZR0Txg_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1qhEbtZR0Txg",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1qhEbtZR0Txg\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Ffox-medical-team\x252Fwomen-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Ffox-medical-team\x252Fwomen-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8047",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8047\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Ffox-medical-team\x252Fwomen-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7058_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7058",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7058\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhealth\x252Ffox-medical-team\x252Fwomen-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1557525577000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"3 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43955);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>