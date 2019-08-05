< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Woman's untreated diabetes leads to life-altering complications id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422282037" data-article-version="1.0">Woman's untreated diabetes leads to life-altering complications</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-422282037" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Woman's untreated diabetes leads to life-altering complications&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/woman-s-untreated-diabetes-leads-to-life-altering-complications" data-title="Woman's untreated diabetes leads to life-altering complications" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/woman-s-untreated-diabetes-leads-to-life-altering-complications" addthis:title="Woman's untreated diabetes leads to life-altering complications"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422282037.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422282037");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_422282037_422326091_110563"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_422282037_422326091_110563";this.videosJson='[{"id":"422326091","video":"591612","title":"Untreated%20diabetes%20leads%20to%20life-changing%20consequences","caption":"Untreated%20diabetes%20leads%20to%20life-changing%20consequences","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F05%2FUntreated_diabetes_leads_to_life_changin_0_7574515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F05%2FUntreated_diabetes_leads_to_life_changing_conseq_591612_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659652191%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DxsuJu7ChcsF3304COmFkVf6fm2Y","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2Fwoman-s-untreated-diabetes-leads-to-life-altering-complications"}},"createDate":"Aug 05 2019 06:29PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_422282037_422326091_110563",video:"591612",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/Untreated_diabetes_leads_to_life_changin_0_7574515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Untreated%2520diabetes%2520leads%2520to%2520life-changing%2520consequences",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/05/Untreated_diabetes_leads_to_life_changing_conseq_591612_1800.mp4?Expires=1659652191&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=xsuJu7ChcsF3304COmFkVf6fm2Y",eventLabel:"Untreated%20diabetes%20leads%20to%20life-changing%20consequences-422326091",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2Fwoman-s-untreated-diabetes-leads-to-life-altering-complications"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Aug 05 2019 02:34PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 05 2019 06:29PM EDT
Updated Aug 05 2019 06:30PM EDT photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422282037-0">5 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422282037-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/diabetes%20disaster%20_OP_2_CP__1565030773900.png_7573590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422282037-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/diabetes%20disaster%20_OP_2_CP__1565030773900.png_7573590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422282037-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="diabetes disaster (2)_1565030773900.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/diabetes%20complications_1565030766077.png_7573587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422282037-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="diabetes complications_1565030766077.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/diabetes%20disaster_1565030771341.png_7573589_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422282037-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="diabetes disaster_1565030771341.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/diabetes%20complications%20_OP_3_CP__1565030770152.png_7573588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422282037-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="diabetes complications (3)_1565030770152.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/diabetes%20complications%20_OP_2_CP__1565030765331.png_7573586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422282037-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="diabetes complications (2)_1565030765331.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-422282037-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/diabetes%20disaster%20_OP_2_CP__1565030773900.png_7573590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="diabetes disaster (2)_1565030773900.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/diabetes%20complications_1565030766077.png_7573587_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="diabetes complications_1565030766077.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/diabetes%20disaster_1565030771341.png_7573589_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="diabetes disaster_1565030771341.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/diabetes%20complications%20_OP_3_CP__1565030770152.png_7573588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="diabetes complications (3)_1565030770152.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/diabetes%20complications%20_OP_2_CP__1565030765331.png_7573586_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="diabetes complications (2)_1565030765331.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '422282037');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot);\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/diabetes%20disaster%20_OP_2_CP__1565030773900.png_7573590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="diabetes disaster (2)_1565030773900.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/diabetes%20complications_1565030766077.png_7573587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="diabetes complications_1565030766077.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/diabetes%20disaster_1565030771341.png_7573589_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="diabetes disaster_1565030771341.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/diabetes%20complications%20_OP_3_CP__1565030770152.png_7573588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="diabetes complications (3)_1565030770152.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/diabetes%20complications%20_OP_2_CP__1565030765331.png_7573586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="diabetes complications (2)_1565030765331.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/woman-s-untreated-diabetes-leads-to-life-altering-complications" data-title="Untreated diabetes leads to major complications" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/woman-s-untreated-diabetes-leads-to-life-altering-complications" addthis:title="Untreated diabetes leads to major complications" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/health/fox-medical-team/woman-s-untreated-diabetes-leads-to-life-altering-complications";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Beth\x20Galvin\x2cFOX\x20Medical\x20Team\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422282037" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CARROLLTON, Ga.</strong> - In her Carrollton, living room, Marie Akles is doing something she didn't do for years.</p><p>She's checking her blood sugar.</p><p>Willie Akles, her husband of 27 years, keeps a close eye on Marie because she is now legally blind.</p><p>Akles now understands the importance of checking her blood sugars – and giving herself insulin injections, if she needs them.</p><p>Yet, for the better part of 30 years, the 58-year old West Georgia mother and grandmother says she ignored the signs her diabetes was progressing after she was diagnosed at 25 years old. </p><p>Back then, Akles says, a doctor prescribed insulin pills, encouraged her to start checking her blood sugar levels, and recommended getting in for regular checkups.</p><p>But, Akles admits, she didn't do that.</p><p>It's one of the biggest regrets of her life.</p><p>"Actually, I waited too late, avoided seeing the doctor and getting it really checked," she says.</p><p>By her mid-thirties, Akles was experiencing tingling and burning in her fingers and feet, a sign of nerve damage.</p><p>By 40, she had lost most of her vision.</p><p>"I woke up one morning, and it was excruciating pain in my left eye," Akles says. "That's when I had to go to the emergency room. That's when the doctor said I had the fastest-blinding glaucoma there was. I was hurt. I was really mad with myself because I didn't get it diagnosed in time."</p><p>She went on to have a heart attack at 46.</p><p>By the time Marie Akles started seeing Tanner Health System internist Dr. Amy Eubanks a decade ago, she had already developed some of the most devastating complications of diabetes.</p><p>"She had heart disease, she had heart attacks, she's blind," Eubanks explains. "She has had chronic kidney disease.</p><p>Eubanks says health care providers often talk aggressively about what smoking can do to the body. But, she believes physicians sometimes don't talk about how unmanaged diabetes can wreak its own havoc on the body.</p><p>"Don't stress the organ damage that can happen with diabetes, when we talk to the patients," Eubanks says. "It is our job to do that. If we don't make it a big point, they're not going to realize it's a big point."</p><p>Marie Akles is trying to turn things around.</p><p>She comes in to see Dr. Eubanks every three months and is trying to improve her diet.</p><p>"The problem is that now that she's blind, we have to make some adjustments for how she checks her sugars and how she does her insulin, " Eubanks says. "She needs a lot more help."</p><p>That is what her husband is trying to do, help.</p><p>They're working together to stay on top of her blood sugar checks and insulin injections.</p><p>"I know I have to manage my diabetes at a much better pace," Marie Akles says.</p><p>Tanner Health System is offering a free Diabetes Prevention class through the "Get Healthy, Life Well" program. The hour-long classes will run once a week for 16 weeks in Carrollton. More FOX Medical Team Stories

Emory Ebola survivors reunite 5 years later data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Former_Ebola_patient_calls_attention_to__0_7569535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Former_Ebola_patient_calls_attention_to__0_7569535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Former_Ebola_patient_calls_attention_to__0_7569535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Former_Ebola_patient_calls_attention_to__0_7569535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Former_Ebola_patient_calls_attention_to__0_7569535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Ebola patient calls attention to current outbreak" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Emory Ebola survivors reunite 5 years later</h4> </div> <div By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Aug 02 2019 04:04PM EDT
Updated Aug 02 2019 07:02PM EDT

Walking back into the Serious Communicable Diseases Unit at Emory University Hospital for the first time in 5 years, Dr. Kent Brantley and Nancy Writebol and their families are surrounded by cameras and memories. "It's not. Georgia woman believes breast implants made her ill

By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Jul 31 2019 04:54PM EDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 08:41PM EDT

At 38, Candice Silva sometimes wishes she could go back in time and tell her younger self not to get saline breast implants.

But, at 25, she says, she was excited, and didn't do a whole lot of research about the risks. "It was something I'd wanted for a really long time."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/study-some-of-us-may-be-prone-to-instagram-envy-" title="Study: some of us may be prone to 'Instagram envy'" data-articleId="420872316" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/Instagram_envy_0_7559147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/Instagram_envy_0_7559147_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/Instagram_envy_0_7559147_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/Instagram_envy_0_7559147_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/Instagram_envy_0_7559147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Instagram envy" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Study: some of us may be prone to 'Instagram envy'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 12:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 07:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Instagram, the photo-sharing app, often shows the perfect image we want to project to the world. But there can be a downside to the idyllic images.</p><p>Some users feel like their reality doesn't measure up to what they are seeing on their feeds. So, the social media giant is trying something out: hiding the number of "likes" each photo gets.</p><p>It's already happening on a trial basis in Canada, Australia, and 5 other countries. 