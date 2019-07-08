< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Tips on navigating processed foods

By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team 

Posted Jul 08 2019 04:14PM EDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 09:50AM EDT data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/tips-on-navigating-processed-foods" data-title="Tips on navigating processed foods" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/tips-on-navigating-processed-foods" addthis:title="Tips on navigating processed foods"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416908272.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416908272");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416908272-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416908272-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/processed%20food_1562618179188.png_7488278_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416908272-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/processed%20food_1562618179188.png_7488278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416908272-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="processed food_1562618179188.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/processed%20food%202_1562618179676.png_7488279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416908272-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="processed food 2_1562618179676.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/food%20label_1562618069824.png_7488277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416908272-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="food label_1562618069824.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/freezer%20food%20processed%20foods_1562618065426.png_7488276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416908272-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="canned food processed foods_1562618065426.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-416908272-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/processed%20food_1562618179188.png_7488278_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="processed food_1562618179188.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/processed%20food%202_1562618179676.png_7488279_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/food%20label_1562618069824.png_7488277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="food label_1562618069824.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/freezer%20food%20processed%20foods_1562618065426.png_7488276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="canned food processed foods_1562618065426.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/tips-on-navigating-processed-foods" data-title="Tips on navigating processed foods" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/tips-on-navigating-processed-foods" addthis:title="Tips on navigating processed foods" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/health/fox-medical-team/tips-on-navigating-processed-foods";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Beth\x20Galvin\x2cFOX\x20Medical\x20Team\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:beth.galvin@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/tips-on-navigating-processed-foods">Beth Galvin</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/tips-on-navigating-processed-foods">FOX Medical Team </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 09:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416908272" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA</strong> - As busy as we are, Kaiser Permanente registered dietitian Bethany Harris says, it can be hard to make good food choices.</p> <p>"So, a lot times we hear, don't eat processed foods, you can't have processed foods," Harris says. "But, a lot of times, that is unrealistic, because, you know, that's what a lot of our foods are."</p> <p>Still, Harris says, there are different degrees of processing, starting with lightly-processed foods,</p> <p>"Like, for example, taking a whole carrot, shaving it down, cutting it up and then selling it in the store," she says. "That is technically-processed.</p> <p>Next there are the foods with added seasonings, like sugar and salt.</p> <p>"Then, we get to the really highly processed (foods)," Harris says. "That is where we are putting in stuff that wouldn't naturally be found anywhere, that normally wouldn't be found in cooking. That's where you see that laundry list of ingredients that most of us can't pronounce the name of."</p> <p>Those extra ingredients, especially the added sugar and salt have been linked to lots of health problems.</p> <p>So, Harris says, limit ultra processed foods as much as you can.</p> <p>"Potato chips, those are (highly processed) ones," she says. "Candy. There is really nothing natural in candy. Sodas, or sugary drinks. Again, there is nothing really natural in those."</p> <p>If you're short on time, she says, it's okay to buy processed foods.</p> <p>But, Harris says, choose the healthiest, or least processed, option you can find.</p> <p>"It's better to get fresh chicken, beef or pork, as opposed to getting that stuff that is really broken down," say says. "Most of us don't even really know what's in a hot dog."</p> <p>To find out just how processed your food may be, Harris says, read the list of ingredients.</p> <p>"If it's a whole long list, you want to try to put it back, and pick out one that has a lot less," she says.</p> <p>Check the food label for added sugar and salt.</p> <p>If you choose a canned vegetable, go for the low-sodium version.</p> <p>"We want to, as much as we can, try to stay as close to the whole form as we can get," Harris says. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"FOX Medical Team" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405039" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More FOX Medical Team Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/volunteering-helps-former-patient-find-her-calling" title="Volunteering helps former patient find her calling" data-articleId="416904614" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/Former_Children_s_Healthcare_of_Atlanta__0_7490555_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/Former_Children_s_Healthcare_of_Atlanta__0_7490555_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/Former_Children_s_Healthcare_of_Atlanta__0_7490555_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/Former_Children_s_Healthcare_of_Atlanta__0_7490555_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/Former_Children_s_Healthcare_of_Atlanta__0_7490555_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Children's Healthcare of Atlanta patient is giving back as a volunteer" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Volunteering helps former patient find her calling</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 03:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 09:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Coming to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite feels like coming home to Amelia Holley.</p><p>"It's magic, when I walk through the door, it really is," the 22-year old says. "I love walking in the door and just knowing names and faces and knowing people."</p><p>It's all familiar because the University of Georgia sophomore has been a patient at Children's since before she was even born.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/pharmacist-shares-tips-on-buying-supplements" title="Pharmacist shares tips on buying supplements" data-articleId="416132848" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Pharmacist_shares_tips_on_buying_supplem_0_7475569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Pharmacist_shares_tips_on_buying_supplem_0_7475569_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Pharmacist_shares_tips_on_buying_supplem_0_7475569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Pharmacist_shares_tips_on_buying_supplem_0_7475569_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Pharmacist_shares_tips_on_buying_supplem_0_7475569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pharmacist shares tips on buying supplements" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pharmacist shares tips on buying supplements</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 03:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 10:07AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>We spend hours every day online, and that is where companies are increasing advertising supplements for pain, a better night's sleep,</p><p>or a much-needed energy boost.</p><p>The Food and Drug Administration recently issued warning letters to two companies that market and distribute kratom products online, through either social media or websites.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/facing-pancreatic-cancer-georgia-veteran-finds-hope" title="Facing pancreatic cancer, Georgia veteran finds hope" data-articleId="416076002" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/Facing_pancreatic_cancer__Georgia_vetera_0_7478315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/Facing_pancreatic_cancer__Georgia_vetera_0_7478315_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/Facing_pancreatic_cancer__Georgia_vetera_0_7478315_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/Facing_pancreatic_cancer__Georgia_vetera_0_7478315_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/Facing_pancreatic_cancer__Georgia_vetera_0_7478315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Facing pancreatic cancer, Georgia veteran finds hope" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Facing pancreatic cancer, Georgia veteran finds hope</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 10:01AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 10:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's been almost a year since Jerry Keefer found hope in the darkest of places.</p><p>"Divine intervention is what I call it," Keefer says, looking back on his journey.</p><p>"Divine," because the 66-year old former Army sergeant turned law enforcement officer can't really explain why he might be on the brink of beating a cancer 90 percent of people don't survive beyond five years. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> More FOX Medical Team Stories 