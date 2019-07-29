< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var <article>
<section id="story420833901" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420833901" data-article-version="1.0">Summer camp helps kids with disabilities learn to ride bikes</h1>
</header> data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Summer camp helps kids with disabilities learn to ride bikes&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/summer-camp-helps-kids-with-disabilities-learn-to-ride-bikes" data-title="Summer camp helps kids with disabilities learn to ride bikes" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/summer-camp-helps-kids-with-disabilities-learn-to-ride-bikes" addthis:title="Summer camp helps kids with disabilities learn to ride bikes"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420833901.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420833901");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_420833901_420966471_167046"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_420833901_420966471_167046";this.videosJson='[{"id":"420966471","video":"589168","title":"Camp%20helps%20kids%20with%20disabilities%20learn%20to%20ride","caption":"Camp%20helps%20kids%20with%20disabilities%20learn%20to%20ride","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F29%2FCamp_helps_kids_with_disabilities_learn__0_7557877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F29%2FCamp_helps_kids_with_disabilities_learn_to_ride_589168_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659046168%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DXXbfWQffKD_3v9kKmoljeJpb6tk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2Fsummer-camp-helps-kids-with-disabilities-learn-to-ride-bikes"}},"createDate":"Jul 29 2019 06:09PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_420833901_420966471_167046",video:"589168",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Camp_helps_kids_with_disabilities_learn__0_7557877_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Camp%2520helps%2520kids%2520with%2520disabilities%2520learn%2520to%2520ride",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/29/Camp_helps_kids_with_disabilities_learn_to_ride_589168_1800.mp4?Expires=1659046168&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=XXbfWQffKD_3v9kKmoljeJpb6tk",eventLabel:"Camp%20helps%20kids%20with%20disabilities%20learn%20to%20ride-420966471",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2Fsummer-camp-helps-kids-with-disabilities-learn-to-ride-bikes"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:beth.galvin@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/summer-camp-helps-kids-with-disabilities-learn-to-ride-bikes">Beth Galvin</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/summer-camp-helps-kids-with-disabilities-learn-to-ride-bikes">FOX Medical Team </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 10:29AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 06:20PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-420833901-0">9 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-420833901-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_6_CP__1564413521258.png_7556192_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-420833901-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_6_CP__1564413521258.png_7556192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-420833901-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ican ride (6)_1564413521258.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_5_CP__1564413518990.png_7556191_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-420833901-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ican ride (5)_1564413518990.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_4_CP__1564413517622.png_7556190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-420833901-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ican ride (4)_1564413517622.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_3_CP__1564413514040.png_7556189_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-420833901-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ican ride (3)_1564413514040.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_2_CP__1564413512818.png_7556188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-420833901-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ican ride (2)_1564413512818.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_1_CP__1564413509911.png_7556187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-420833901-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ican ride (1)_1564413509911.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_9_CP__1564413507739.png_7556186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-420833901-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ican ride (9)_1564413507739.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_8_CP__1564413501729.png_7556185_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-420833901-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ican ride (8)_1564413501729.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_7_CP__1564413500714.png_7556184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-420833901-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ican ride (7)_1564413500714.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-420833901-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_6_CP__1564413521258.png_7556192_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="ican ride (6)_1564413521258.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_5_CP__1564413518990.png_7556191_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="ican ride (5)_1564413518990.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_4_CP__1564413517622.png_7556190_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="ican ride (4)_1564413517622.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_3_CP__1564413514040.png_7556189_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="ican ride (3)_1564413514040.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_2_CP__1564413512818.png_7556188_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="ican ride (2)_1564413512818.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_1_CP__1564413509911.png_7556187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="ican ride (1)_1564413509911.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_9_CP__1564413507739.png_7556186_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="ican ride (9)_1564413507739.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_8_CP__1564413501729.png_7556185_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="ican ride (8)_1564413501729.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_7_CP__1564413500714.png_7556184_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="ican ride (7)_1564413500714.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="ican ride  (5)_1564413518990.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_4_CP__1564413517622.png_7556190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="ican ride  (4)_1564413517622.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_3_CP__1564413514040.png_7556189_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="ican ride  (3)_1564413514040.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_2_CP__1564413512818.png_7556188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="ican ride  (2)_1564413512818.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_1_CP__1564413509911.png_7556187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="ican ride  (1)_1564413509911.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_9_CP__1564413507739.png_7556186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="ican ride  (9)_1564413507739.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_8_CP__1564413501729.png_7556185_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="ican ride  (8)_1564413501729.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/ican%20ride%20%20_OP_7_CP__1564413500714.png_7556184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="ican ride  (7)_1564413500714.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/summer-camp-helps-kids-with-disabilities-learn-to-ride-bikes" data-title="Camp helps kids with disabilities learn to ride" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/summer-camp-helps-kids-with-disabilities-learn-to-ride-bikes" addthis:title="Camp helps kids with disabilities learn to ride" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/health/fox-medical-team/summer-camp-helps-kids-with-disabilities-learn-to-ride-bikes";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Beth\x20Galvin\x2cFOX\x20Medical\x20Team\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420833901" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SUWANEE, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - For many kids, mastering how to ride a bike is part of growing up. </p> <p>You wobble. </p> <p>Sometimes, you fall.</p> <p>And, one day, if you stick with it, you fly.</p> <p>And at 18, Daniel Wondaferew, who is on the autism spectrum, is almost ready for takeoff.</p> <p>He just needs a little more practice.</p> <p>"When you first do it, it gets a little tough," Wondafrew says. "But, when you get used to it, you feel like you finally like it."</p> <p>Yvette Wondaferew, Daniel's sister, has driven him to the iCan Bike summer camp in Suwanee, Georgia.</p> <p>"My little brother, I would say he is the most unique, kindest person I have ever met," Wondafrew says.</p> <p>Daniel has embraced the camp, which is designed for children 8 and older with a disability.</p> <p>"The day we found out he has autism, we didn't know, what that was," Yvette Wondaferew. "We weren't exposed to that word."</p> <p>We just found out they are not different, they're just a unique set of people."</p> <p>Stacey and Dan Cheney, the co-founders of the non-profit The Guide Project, Inc., sponsored this iCan Bike camp in Gwinnett County.</p> <p>It teaches these young riders how to balance, pedal, and steer their bikes using a series of rollers and volunteers to support them.</p> <p> "I'm not an avid cyclist," says Stacey Cheney. "I'm not bringing this here because I love biking. I'm bringing it here because I know biking is important. It's a rite of passage, for a lot of us, and it's something many people take for granted."</p> <p>Daniel has already mastered other sports.</p> <p>"Initially, our parents, the family, was like, 'Let's let him do swimming, it is the best exercise, it can work all his body, his muscles,'" his sister says. "Then, we thought about. You know, 'Let's not limit him to one activity, let him try everything. Let's see what he likes, let's see what he dislikes.'"</p> <p>Daniel says he has seen some of his family members ride, and it seemed easy for them.</p> <p>"And, when the opportunity was given to me, I felt like I could finally join them," he says.</p> <p>By the end of the camp, iCan Bike says about 80% of the riders can ride at 75 feet without assistance, and the other 20% make progress.</p> <p>"It takes teaching the way people learn and sometimes they learn differently," Stacey Cheney says. "I think if we can take the time to figure that out, and I think iCan Bike has done that, they can be a lot more successful. But, it just takes teaching a little bit differently."</p> <p>Watching her brother, Yvette Wondaferew confided she's never learned to ride like Daniel.</p> <p>"To see him ride a bike, and to see that he can do it, it occured to me that I can do I can take that extra step, that extra mile to do that," she says. "So, he's been such an inspiration for us all."</p> <p>For Daniel Wondaferew this is about more that riding.</p> <p>It's about being included, and being just like other young people.</p> <p>"I finally learned how to ride a bike now," Wondaferew smiles. "And, maybe you can, too. <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0">
<!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More FOX Medical Team Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/25/Healthiest_fish_0_7547532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/25/Healthiest_fish_0_7547532_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/25/Healthiest_fish_0_7547532_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/25/Healthiest_fish_0_7547532_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/25/Healthiest_fish_0_7547532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Healthiest fish" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tips on choosing the healthiest seafood</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 06:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 04:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you're trying to eat healthier, fish is a good choice. </p><p>It's high in protein, vitamins, and minerals.</p><p>The American Heart Association recommends eating fish twice a week, especially fatty fish like salmon, lake trout and albacore tuna. Those fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for brain and heart health.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/atlanta-man-blinded-by-rearview-mirror-accident" title="Atlanta man blinded by side rearview mirror accident" data-articleId="420057214" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/Atlanta_man_blinded_by_rearview_mirror_a_0_7546551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/Atlanta_man_blinded_by_rearview_mirror_a_0_7546551_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/Atlanta_man_blinded_by_rearview_mirror_a_0_7546551_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/Atlanta_man_blinded_by_rearview_mirror_a_0_7546551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/Atlanta_man_blinded_by_rearview_mirror_a_0_7546551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Atlanta man blinded by rearview mirror accident" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Atlanta man blinded by side rearview mirror accident</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 04:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 09:28AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>What happened to Abdul Jones the night of May 5th, 2017, is still hard for the Atlanta 37-year old to believe. One minute he was driving home from his job as an electrician for the City of Atlanta, car windows down. The next, he says, he couldn't see out of his left eye.</p><p>"I was completely blind, and there was no one around to help," Jones remembers.</p><p>As he came around a curve on Martin Luther King Drive, a mile from his house, a driver coming the opposite direction swerved into his lane and sideswiped Jones' 2005 Cadillac.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/high-blood-pressure-at-the-doctors-office-could-signal-heart-risk" title="High blood pressure at the doctor's office could signal heart risk" data-articleId="419773272" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/23/White_Coat_Hypertension_0_7541485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/23/White_Coat_Hypertension_0_7541485_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/23/White_Coat_Hypertension_0_7541485_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/23/White_Coat_Hypertension_0_7541485_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/23/White_Coat_Hypertension_0_7541485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="White Coat Hypertension" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>High blood pressure at the doctor's office could signal heart risk</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 10:11AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 03:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Does your blood pressure spike at the doctor's office, then drop when you leave?</p><p>Emory internist Dr. Sharon Bergquist says it happens all the time. </p><p>A patient comes into her clinic, sits down to get their blood pressure checks, and it's too high.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var 