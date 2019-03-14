< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2Fshould-you-try-cbd-one-doctor-weighs-in width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Should you try CBD? One doctor weighs in One doctor weighs in</h1> </header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-394685618-394851459"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/14/cbd%20oil_1552582123176.png_6891536_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/14/cbd%20oil_1552582123176.png_6891536_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394685618-394851459" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/14/cbd%20oil_1552582123176.png_6891536_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:beth.galvin@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/should-you-try-cbd-one-doctor-weighs-in">Beth Galvin</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/should-you-try-cbd-one-doctor-weighs-in">FOX Medical Team </a> </div> <ul id="social-share-394685618" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Should you try CBD? One doctor weighs in&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/14/cbd%20oil_1552582123176.png_6891536_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Should you try CBD? One doctor weighs in&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/14/cbd%20oil_1552582123176.png_6891536_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/should-you-try-cbd-one-doctor-weighs-in" data-title="Should you try CBD? One doctor weighs in" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/should-you-try-cbd-one-doctor-weighs-in" addthis:title="Should you try CBD? One doctor weighs in"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-394685618");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 13 2019 05:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 12:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394685618" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA</strong> - At The Georgia Hemp Company in Sandy Springs, CBD, or cannabidiol, is big business.</p><p>There are hemp-based CBD oils, creams, pain patches, pet treats, gummies, even a CBD starter kit for beginners.</p><p>Onwer Joe Salome says people are looking for help with pain, anxiety, and inflammation, and hoping CBD is the answer.</p><p>"They do ask," Salome says. "And, we're not doctors, and this is not an FDA-approved product."</p><p>Salome says many of their customers are Baby Boomers or millennials, looking for an alternative to prescription medications.</p><p>"We have to look at those expectations and say, "Look this isn't a silver bullet," Salome says. "And what this does for one person, it does differently for another."</p><p>The products are made from industrial-grade hemp, which, unlike its plant cousin, marijuana, is legal in the U-S, as long as it contains less than 0.3 percent THC, the psychoactive ingredient in pot that can make you feel high.</p><p>And, and Emory University Hospital, internist Dr. Sharon Bergquist says her patients are asking her about CBD.</p><p>"And I think a lot of that is driven by people who are looking for an alternative to treating pain, anxiety, people who can't sleep at night,</p><p> and other conditions," Dr. Bergquist says.</p><p>With the country in the middle of an opioid addiction crisis, Bergquist says, CBD has real potential, especially for people</p><p>who aren't getting relief from prescription medication.</p><p>"But, because it's not currently federally-regulated, there are a lot of caveats and things people should know and be aware of before they try these products," she says.</p><p>For one, Bergquist says, we don't how CBD works, because it hasn't been widely studied in people.</p><p>And, she says, because the CBD industry is not regulated, the quality and the ingredients in products can vary.</p><p>A 2017 study found 70% of the CBD products tested were mislabeled.</p><p>And, Dr. Bergquist cautions, CBD may interact with certain medications, like blood thinners, some antibiotics, and sedatives.</p><p>"So, I think it's certainly okay to try these products, but it would be better to work with a physician that can help monitor for these side effects, make recommendations, to adjust dosages of other medications if there is an interaction," she says.</p><p> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var 